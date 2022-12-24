Resident’s house flooded due to creeping roots in main pipe from downstairs neighbour

SINGAPORE – A Heritage East condominium resident is at her wits end after talking to all the relevant authorities regarding a flooding issue which hasn’t been resolved.

“I need help, please. And I don’t know where to ask anymore as I have been to all the respective authorities but no use,” said a Facebook group member on Thursday (Dec 22).

The resident revealed that her entire house was flooded on Nov 30. After calling a plumber, they discovered large creeping roots in the main pipe.

“But they told me they can’t clear it unless it is chopped from the main source, allegedly from the third floor underneath my unit, who uses the balcony area as (a) planter and grows a forest.”

The resident said that she must manually scoop the water from her balcony area every time it rains to prevent it from entering the house.

“I can’t sleep, and I’m worried at any given time, my cat and I will be electrocuted.” She added that the stagnant water attracts mosquitoes.

The level two unit also faces the same issue, but they took a shortcut by creating a side output to let the water flow out from their balcony.

According to the resident, the National Environment Agency will look into the matter within three to five working days.

The unit owner concerned also received a notice, “but she doesn’t care.”

“My lawyer friend said it’s not the police jurisdiction since it’s considered a personal dispute. Appreciate any feedback but please, no malicious comments. I’m at the edge of a breakdown already,” the resident added.

She noted in a comment that she poured industrial bleach, Magic Clean, a root killer, and Mr Muscle into the pipe but it didn’t help with the issue.

One Foxscout Sg said in a comment that main pipes are shared between all units and under the jurisdiction of the Management Corporation Strata Title (MCST).

“So you have to request the chairman for permission to raise it with MCST during their monthly meeting and bring to their attention the common property, which is under their responsibility to address the problem. Then make an application together with MCST to the Strata title board for action to be taken to order your neighbour to remove the plants which are the problems and share the cost of $500 with MCST for the application. A managing agent who is acting on behalf of MCST should assist in making the application since their office has legal representation.”/TISG

