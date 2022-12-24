‘My one day earning gone’ food delivery rider fined $214 for illegal parking

SINGAPORE: A food delivery rider lamented on the loss of one day’s earnings after his motorbike was clamped as he had parked illegally when he delivered food.

Unfortunately, the wheel clamp release fee for his offense was $214.

“It was a heavy rain during yesterday evening and I park at level 1 carpark Skyvue condominium for sending food at level 1 unit.Just 2 minutes my tyre get lock.

Please take note if security ask you to park at rubbish bin area pls just follow even how big was the rain is,” the anonymous rider was quoted in a post on the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page on Thursday (Dec 22).

“My one day earning gone,” the rider added.

SGRV wrote that the incident occurred at Skyvue Condominium in Bishan on Tuesday (Dec 20) at 7:45 in the evening.

Netizens commenting on the post gave the rider advice.

“Alamak bro. At least park at the roadside, security would give you gentle reminder.

This one you parked at entrance lobby. Why didnt you park right infront of lift lobby or bring into the lift go up to the unit.”

“security will mostly give chance as long as bike is on road path at least. but this one up onto the footpath liao. of course no win,” another wrote.

One person commented that he “Totally deserve the clamping.”

Why “be so self entitled?” another asked.

“Knn u park like that inside condo for sure la kena Clamp,” a netizen observed.

Another one commented admonishing him, “Come on rider, even if it is just for 1min..you also need to park properly.”

On Reddit, people were also inclined to put the responsibility on the rider.

“Come on lah. That look like a lift landing and the bike looks to be blocking the letter boxes.. I believe the condo security would have close an eye if he have parked along the road outside behind the stone benches.”

“Lol biased story. Carpark so f***ing big, can hide in one motorbike lot and i doubt resident or security would be so kpo to catch in ‘two minutes’. Instead, this joker go park in front of the f***ing mailbox and block the lift landing? Eh cmon la bro this one not ur hse leh. Ur grandfather’s condo isit? Behave so entitled then complain when ppl react lmao.”

/TISG

https://theindependent.sg/malaysian-food-delivery-rider-in-singapore-makes-865-over-2-days-says-legitimate-income-in-exchange-for-hard-work/

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg