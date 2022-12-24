Home News Morning Digest, Dec 24

Morning Digest, Dec 24

Photo: Pexels/Nataliya Vaitkevich
By Obbana Rajah

Here are the top stories published

Former child actors apologise for bullying incident previously – Netizen says apology does not sound sincere

Photo: screengrab/IMDb

Another netizen commented that given their ages at that time, the actors did not know how to communicate with a girl, and it was easier to gang up against her because she was the only girl among them

SINGAPORE: The cast of Mediacorp’s Police and Thief sitcom have finally come together after 12 years.

Thanks to CNA’s On The Red Dot, the child actors from the sitcom gathered together and relived unforgettable memories.

Read more here

Prof Tambyah: Public hospital should not be competing with private sector

Photo: Facebook screengrab / PaulTambyah
SINGAPORE: Singapore Democratic Party’s chairman Professor Paul Tambyah replied to a comment on Tiktok that said the government needs the class A ward so that they are able to earn revenue and subsidise the other wards. This will enable the government to retain good doctors in hospitals.

 

Man steals copper wires and electrical cables from Junior Colleges, repairs costing $1.24 million to be publicly funded

Photo: Taken from canva.com

Shobus and his two accomplices, Bangladeshi Jan Shak Mohabbat and Singaporean Om Shakti Tiwari, broke into Jurong Junior College (JJC) and Tampines Junior College (TPJC) in 2020.

A 32-year-old Bangladeshi man broke into two vacant Junior Colleges to steal copper wires and electrical cables to sell to recycling shops.

The man, named Miah Shobus, pleaded guilty on Tuesday (Dec 20), a day before his trial was scheduled to start, to four charges of house-breaking to commit theft.

Read more here

Maid admits that she married an old man to get his money, says ‘Is cheaper for him to marry than go to a nursing home’

Photo: Freepik/drobotdean
SINGAPORE: While we all like to believe that everyone marries for love, one woman, who identifies herself as a “MAID IN SINGAPORE” in her TikTok videos, admitted to marrying an older man for his money.

A video she put up earlier this month is causing quite a stir, with one netizen posting it on r/SingaporeRaw on Wednesday (Dec 21) with the caption: “wth!!! This philipino maid claimed that she is marrying an old man in singapore just to get his money.”

Read more here

