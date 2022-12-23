Maid admits that she married an old man to get his money, says ‘Is cheaper for him to marry than go to a nursing home’

SINGAPORE: While we all like to believe that everyone marries for love, one woman, who identifies herself as a “MAID IN SINGAPORE” in her TikTok videos, admitted to marrying an older man for his money.

A video she put up earlier this month is causing quite a stir, with one netizen posting it on r/SingaporeRaw on Wednesday (Dec 21) with the caption: “wth!!! This philipino maid claimed that she is marrying an old man in singapore just to get his money.”

The woman, who goes by @wildrose0331 on the platform, was responding in the video to a commenter who had written “living in a farm and taking care of an old man. Is cheaper for him to marry u than go to a nursing home (sic).”

She responded by saying, “If he is saving money by marrying me than going to a nursing home, you know what, it more makes sense (for me), it’s a shortcut way for me to become a millionaire.”

“Does it make sense? What makes you think that I’ll marry an old man for nothing?”

The TikToker addressed the commenter, saying, “You say you have a good lifestyle. Then enjoy your lifestyle.”

She then implied that her husband does not have long to live, and added, “Soon, I will catch up with your lifestyle.”

“Enjoy the moment. Enjoy your moment. I’ll catch up with you,” she added

Based on her TikTok account, her husband does not seem to be a Singaporean and they now appear to be in Europe.

Redditors commenting, however, were surprisingly unjudgmental toward the woman.

“I wouldn’t fault her. The lim pei also knows exactly what’s going on,” wrote one commenter.

“Exactly! This is a transaction for both of them,” another agreed.

A Reddit user wrote that the situation is not that unusual, “I respect her honesty. If you take out the works ‘Philipino maid’ from the headline – this happens everywhere.”

“Nothing wrong… not all marriages have to be borne out of love. Two consenting adults,” one commented.

“How is this surprising?” asked another.

One Redditor told the following story: “I was once asked by an acquaintance, a very pretty Chinese female in China, if I could introduced her a Sinkie man, preferably old and best won’t live more than 2 years.”

