The Jamie Lloyd Company has responded to a wave of racial abuse targeted at a cast member in its production of Shakespeare’s “Romeo & Juliet.” Directed by Jamie Lloyd and starring Tom Holland as Romeo and Francesca Amewudah-Rivers as Juliet, the company issued a statement condemning the online harassment.

“Following the announcement of our ‘Romeo & Juliet’ cast, there has been a barrage of deplorable racial abuse online directed towards a member of our company. This must stop,” the statement read.

Additionally, “Romeo & Juliet” is set to play at London’s Duke of York’s Theatre from May 23 through Aug. 3, with tickets already sold out. The production aims to create a safe and supportive environment for all its collaborators amid ongoing issues of racial discrimination in the industry.

1968 and 1996: Romeo kills himself because he can’t be with Juliet. 2024: Romeo kills himself because he has to be with Juliet. pic.twitter.com/7aUFkvPLLI — Kundan Mehta (@Dataflixed) May 17, 2024

Unfortunately for the Juliet actress, she is receiving negative comments solely on her looks. Some feel that the directors could’ve hired another actor that would fit the description of Juliet envisioned by Shakespear. Following that, users are making comparisons for the movies done in the 20th century and this current one.

Or, YOU could ignore the fact that she is black n just appreciate her acting abilities — Jamie Fowler (@JamieFowle15623) May 19, 2024

Furthermore, debates are sparking between conservatives and liberals regarding the situation. Liberals feel that the actress has a remarkable acting skill, and her looks should not be the sole factor of her getting the role. However, conservatives feel that this is all in relation to DEI and the political agenda that comes with it.

Absolutely. The GOT actress you posted is literally the most attractive person on that show lol. For me it’s just funny because Tom is out of her league. Plain and simple. — Edward the Bruce (@mastae0030) May 17, 2024

Additionally, conservatives claim that it is not about the race of the actress as some of them are sharing pictures of other Black actresses they feel that could be suitable for the role.

