;
Lifestyle

Woke culture dictates that it is morally wrong to have a racial preference in dating 

ByAsir F

May 21, 2024
woke-culture-dictates-that-it-is-morally-wrong-to-have-a-racial-preference-in-dating 

woke dating man handsome man

White Fever, an ABC comedy series, tackles the nuanced issue of internalized racism in an Australian context. The show follows Jane Thomas, a Korean adoptee, as she navigates her identity in a predominantly White community. 

Over six episodes, viewers witness Jane’s struggle with internalized racism, shaped by her upbringing and societal influences. Through Jane’s journey, the series explores themes of cultural acceptance, identity formation, and the impact of racial stereotypes within minority communities. 

However, this has opened up multiple doors among those who are both in the liberal and conservative communities. For the most part, conservatives feel that an individual has a right to have a preference towards the person who they’re going to marry or date. But, those who are “woke” feel that this is wrong. 

Woke culture dictates it’s morally wrong to have a racial preference? 

Additionally, conservatives are poking the minds of the liberals citing that everything is “racist” to them. They add that in the future, liberals might even call trees and roads as racist objects. Most are not surprised if it does end up like that as the pathway down this rabbit hole has surfaced claiming that drinking coffee is racist.  

 

Others add that they can no longer tell what is a parody and what is real at this point. Just a decade ago, most of the woke culture would’ve been seen as a parody for most people. Unfortunately, today, the “everything is racist” card is the norm of most traditional media spaces. 

Read More News

Michael Cohen accused of lying about Stormy Daniels payment call

The post Woke culture dictates that it is morally wrong to have a racial preference in dating  appeared first on The Independent News.

ByAsir F

Related Post

Lifestyle

Should I resign because my boss tells me I’m underperforming?

December 2, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Lifestyle

Restaurant boss deducts S$100 from her workers’ salary for every little mistake they make

December 2, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Lifestyle

“Since my internship, I barely got energy to study” — Intern wonders how working S’poreans can still be energetic even after work

December 1, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario

You missed

Home News

Amazon invested over $2 billion in Singapore last year

December 2, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

NTU scientists develop colour-changing 2D halide perovskites

December 2, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
SG Economy

MAS: Singapore’s banking system resilient amid macro-financial challenges

December 2, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
In the Hood

Viral photo of taxi on fire at Lavender raises concern online

December 2, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.