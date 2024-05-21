White Fever, an ABC comedy series, tackles the nuanced issue of internalized racism in an Australian context. The show follows Jane Thomas, a Korean adoptee, as she navigates her identity in a predominantly White community.

Over six episodes, viewers witness Jane’s struggle with internalized racism, shaped by her upbringing and societal influences. Through Jane’s journey, the series explores themes of cultural acceptance, identity formation, and the impact of racial stereotypes within minority communities.

However, this has opened up multiple doors among those who are both in the liberal and conservative communities. For the most part, conservatives feel that an individual has a right to have a preference towards the person who they’re going to marry or date. But, those who are “woke” feel that this is wrong.

Woke culture dictates it’s morally wrong to have a racial preference?

Additionally, conservatives are poking the minds of the liberals citing that everything is “racist” to them. They add that in the future, liberals might even call trees and roads as racist objects. Most are not surprised if it does end up like that as the pathway down this rabbit hole has surfaced claiming that drinking coffee is racist.

I suspect that to be to intention — Dorian Kootenay (@cocaine_candyy) May 20, 2024

Others add that they can no longer tell what is a parody and what is real at this point. Just a decade ago, most of the woke culture would’ve been seen as a parody for most people. Unfortunately, today, the “everything is racist” card is the norm of most traditional media spaces.

Read More News

The post Woke culture dictates that it is morally wrong to have a racial preference in dating appeared first on The Independent News.