Squabble between Madani allies continues with DAP Youth chiding UMNO

The public spat between Democratic Action Party (DAP) Youth and United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) Youth represents one of the toughest challenges yet for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Madani administration, threatening the fragile political stability of the unity government.

The tit-for-tat spat between the two youth wings of the parties in the Madani government is not new. It is a continuation of a long-running fight left unchecked by the leaders of UMNO and the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

The recent squabble started with the DAP youth wing, DAPSY, lashing out at UMNO for their decision to go into the Johor state elections alone, without PH.

Last week, DAP Youth reminded Barisan Nasional (BN) leaders that PH’s strategic backing kept them relevant after their 2022 defeat, pointing out that “UMNO holds the most minister and deputy minister posts among other parties (in the Unity Government).”

To accentuate the divide, DAP Youth is now pressing Anwar to dissolve the unity government and head for snap polls.

Accusing sections of UMNO of destabilising the coalition, DAP Youth warned, “If some parties are inclined to become backstabbers and to undermine the spirit of the unity government, then DAP Youth urges the prime minister to dissolve Parliament immediately.”

Rather than allowing a localised split, the wing is demanding an all-out, nationwide face-off, telling leadership to “hold GE16 concurrently with the other state elections” and “give Malaysians the mandate to make a clear and final decision.”

Instead of cooling things off, the fiery UMNO Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh has challenged DAP Youth to withdraw support for state governments led by Barisan Nasional and to push its leaders to dissolve Parliament if it is serious about testing its political strength.

Responding to DAP Youth’s criticism of UMNO and BN, Akmal said the former might have forgotten that without BN’s support, PH might not have been able to form the federal government.

“Don’t talk about ‘forgetting those who helped you’, because everyone knows who helped ensure political stability after the last general election.

“Don’t just talk about pushing to dissolve Parliament, withdraw support from the state governments formed together with BN today as well. Withdraw support in Perak. Withdraw support in Pahang.

“Let us fight in a gentlemanly manner and return the mandate to the people… If you truly want to test your strength, let’s open up the arena. Bring it on,” he said in a Facebook post.