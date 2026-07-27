Diner complained about overpriced meal, claims ‘everything is raising but not our salary’

SINGAPORE: A customer’s meal from a Malay food stall located at Tulang Innovation food court sparked a discussion about the rising costs of everyday meals. On Facebook, the customer shared that he paid a total of $6.50 for a plate of rice with two vegetable dishes and one meat dish, and claimed that it was ‘seriously way overpriced.’

With this, the customer added: “Everything is raising but not our salary.”

Many netizens shared their thoughts and opinions on what was posted. Some claim that Malay food dishes are usually expensive, whether people buy them in hawker centres or food courts.

“$6.50 is not that bad for that amount of food. I’m a helper here in Singapore; even if I paid $15 for food, I won’t complain because it’s food we need to function,” a netizen remarked.

One more netizen stated that the price range of the stall is on the cheaper side, stating that a small portion of vegetables usually costs S$6 to S$7, not including rice and chicken in others.

“Usually it costs 7+. Malay food involves a lot of hard work,” another one declared.

“Is it delicious? If it is, then you get what you paid for,” a comment concluded.

Some netizens encouraged that if he thinks the price is too much, the netizen should just cook his own meal at home.

In the end, this post simply shows that rising food prices continue to worry many Singaporean citizens. While some feel that $6.50 is too expensive, others think it is fair for the amount of food given, especially for a Malay meal. Hence, the discussion helps us understand that people have different views on value, cost, and daily meals.

In similar news, a customer also complained about the 50-cents charge at a hawker stall near Aljunied Medical Centre for a takeaway box.

The complainant argued for a uniform price for takeaway containers from food stalls, and declared: “I think there should be a standard pricing for takeaway boxes rather than allowing vendors from profiteering.”

Read more about the news story here.