Employer questions 50-cent takeaway box charge after helper buys food at hawker stall

SINGAPORE: A customer voiced a complaint on social media when her maid was charged 50 cents at a hawker stall near Aljunied Medical Centre for a takeaway box.

In the Facebook post, the employer argued for a uniform price for takeaway containers from food stalls, and declared: “I think there should be a standard pricing for takeaway boxes rather than allowing vendors from profiteering.”

Many netizens also commented on the issue. One commenter said takeaway containers used to cost around 30 cents, but now some stalls charge 50 cents or even S$1.

“Nowadays, nothing is free. Everything was charged according to their needs,” a netizen remarked.

Some suggested that diners should just bring their own containers to avoid paying extra fees. A netizen claimed: “Bring your own clean reusable containers – that is the best, you dictate the cost, and you save the environment by minimising single-use containers. A container like this can be washed thoroughly with soap, then boiling water and can be re-used 2-3 times before being discarded.”

However, a few commented that some food stalls don’t accept diners’ containers for takeaways. “Hawkers don’t accept your own containers, excuse that your own containers could be contaminated…. Which is rubbish,” another netizen said.

“I agree to pay, but pls don’t make money from it! That I don’t agree with!” a comment concluded.

It is common that people will have mixed reactions and opinions over small extra charges at food stalls. It is important to take note that having better transparency from stall owners would help avoid arguments that might lead to a more serious offence.

In similar news about food stall complaints, there was a report where a diner raised hygiene concerns after claiming she saw a bird fly into a nasi lemak stall, peck at the cucumbers, and later watched the same cucumbers being served to customers.

The diner found the incident “very unhygienic”, stating that birds may carry germs and bacteria on their feathers and bodies.

Read more about the news story here.