“There was pee & pangsai everywhere” — Singaporean lists worst MRT station toilets in Singapore

SINGAPORE: A TikTok user recently made a video listing Singapore’s worst MRT station toilets. From Little India to Dhoby Ghaut and then to Bishan, the online creator explained why the toilets in these stations are not recommendable.

TikTok creator @kdasrshen published the video titled “Worst MRT station toilets in Singapore.”

“I’m not joking,” the creator said. “Firstly we’ve got Little India MRT Station. I have never wanted to say chou so fast and so quickly in my life, but this MRT station toilet is chou. The toilet in Little India MRT station is so dirty that it puts the insanity in unsanitary. You want to go crazy just by entering the toilet.”

Next on the TikTok creator’s list was the Dhoby Ghout MRT station. “The problem with Dhoby Ghaut MRT station is..where are they? Usually the toilets are near the control station, but not for Dhoby Ghout MRT station. You need to search high and low for a toilet.

Can you imagine, you need to pee and pangsai urgently but then you need to search high and low. Where got time? ”

Last on the creator’s list was the Bishan MRT station. “The toilet is a separate building on its own,” the TikTok user stated. “Got ramp some more (making it wheelchair friendly) which you think is very good. You think you’re going to walk into the Taj Mahal, but more like touch my (a**), cause the toilet is horrible. There was one time I used the toilet at Bishan MRT station and life left my body so quickly because there was pee and pangsai everywhere. It was just horrible.”

In the caption of the video, the content creator gave the floor to other online users who had other examples of bad MRT station toilets around Singapore.

Many responded with their additions to the list in the comments section.

