“Helper’s room is bigger than my own room” — S$40K HDB maisonette renovation goes viral

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans were left shocked after a woman revealed how much she spent renovating her beautiful maisonette in a house tour video on TikTok.

The TikTok page of @uchify.sg, an online publication dedicated to featuring content revolving around homes and lifestyle, recently shared a home tour that has gone viral.

“Excuse me, do you mind me asking how much do you pay for your reno?” a woman was asked. “About S$40k,” she answered. The host then asked if she would give the team a house tour for S$10. “Ha ha, okay, it’s kinda nearby,” the woman responded.

The video then transitioned to the woman showcasing her beautiful home, first showing the dining area and kitchen. “It’s a fully-open concept,” the woman added before showing her work-from-home study unit.

She then led the team up a flight of stairs to show them her kids’ bedroom, the helper’s bedroom, and the master’s bedroom.

“How come the reno was so cheap?” the interviewer asked at one point.

“We actually bought this place already fully furnished,” the homeowner shared. “That’s why we really wanted it so all we paid for, which was only about S$40,000, we actually paid to just do a fresh coat of paint and also some carpentry for the wardrobes and all the bedrooms and that was about all we did.”

Many took to the post’s comments section to express their shock over the cost of the house renovation, saying it was cheap.

“$40k reno for maisonette great deal,” said one.

“Very lucky person, maisonettes are amazing,” said another.

A handful of people were captivated by how spacious the helper’s bedroom was.

“Your helper’s room is bigger than my bedroom, and my rent is (death emoji),” shared one commenter.

“What an angel–did you guys see the helper’s room??” wrote another.

“Wah helper’s room so nice!” said a third. “Glad to see people appreciate their helpers and treat them right like this.”

Still, a fourth shared, “The helper’s room is bigger than my own room.”

Many others shared their shock over the price of the renovation. The video has garnered almost 650,000 views.

