SINGAPORE: A foreigner took to social media to ask Singaporeans if it’s worth relocating to Singapore for a salary of S$11,000 per month.

Posting on r/askSingapore, a Reddit forum, on Sunday (Dec 15), the foreigner shared that he is currently employed as a software developer in Vancouver, earning a net monthly salary of C$5,000.

He is, however, contemplating leaving this job as his friend, who happens to be a recruiter, told him that there is an opening for a position based in Singapore that pays S$11,000 per month.

“I told her that I would think about it since I am not ready to leave Canada just yet, but I have to admit that 11K seems lucrative,” he said. “I’m single and have no kids, and I feel like I can explore this opportunity,” he added.

Hesitant about making such a big move, he sought advice from the Reddit community. “I want to get some ideas here,” he said. “I’m not sure if 11K is enough for the current cost of living,” he explained.

“$11K is super high for a single dude…”

The post quickly sparked a lively discussion, with locals and expats offering their two cents.

One Redditor said, “I’m Canadian and have stayed in Singapore for a while. Definitely worth it. The tax situation is amazing; the food is cheap, everything is accessible, and the weather is good.

If I recall correctly, $1 in Singapore can get you more than the equivalent of $1 in Canada. The rent situation is equally bad in both places anyway.”

Another commented, “Dude. $11K is super high for a single dude. If you want to rent an apartment for yourself, you’ll only need $3K per month for a studio apartment.

Your tax will be somewhere around $8-10K annually. At your age, private hospital insurance will cost you less than $1K per year. You can save a lot.”

However, not all responses were entirely positive. Some Redditors pointed out the downsides of living in Singapore.

One Redditor asked, “Would you be okay without a private vehicle? Living in cramped apartments? Encountering sardine-packed trains and crazy people on board during your daily commute? Overcrowded parks and wet and humid weather?”

A few Redditors also expressed frustration that foreigners were getting high-paying job offers while locals struggled to find work. One Redditor wrote, “Wow, SG employers are willing to recruit $11K overseas. All the best to tech bros who can’t find a job.”

