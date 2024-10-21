SINGAPORE: A foreigner living in Singapore for a while took to social media to vent about how tough it is to save money in the city-state due to the high cost of living.

In a post on the r/askSingapore Reddit forum, he expressed, “[I’ve] been here for a long time and working hard but just can’t make it. The cost of living is over the top, and it’s difficult to save much and make plans.”

He explained he’s been living paycheck to paycheck, and only has S$1,000 set aside for emergencies. To add to his challenges, he shared that his relationship has been a significant source of stress as well.

His girlfriend, who’s self-employed, often has difficulty making ends meet and has “never” pitched in for their supposedly shared expenses.

“I have started to resent and feel this cannot continue forever. I must also support her during this time of the month when she is out of money!” he exclaimed.

Looking for some guidance, he reached out to the community, asking, “Eager to know how local and expat families budget when they both work… and how they split the expenses and how I should discuss this with my girlfriend?”

“Go back, dump her, or both”

In the comments section, many suggested he either return to his home country or consider ending his relationship with his girlfriend, as it was evident he couldn’t handle the financial burden alone.

One Redditor commented, “If you cannot save much, why the heck have you got a girlfriend? Be a man, dump her, save money, get much better pay, and then settle down if you are comfortably able.

In Singapore, we use this term, ‘WAKE UP YOUR IDEA LAH.’”

Another added, “Go back, dump her, or both.” A third remarked, “Chooses one of the world’s most expensive cities to work in—then complains about the cost of living, lol.”

On the other hand, a few Redditors advised the foreigner to explore additional income streams or have an open conversation with his employer about his financial struggles.

One Redditor expressed, “I am afraid if you are only in a position to compete with locals, things will be tough for you. But if you are in a field we need, communicate with your employer.”

Another stated, “Try to make more money doing a part-time job. Get a qualification and apply for another job.”

