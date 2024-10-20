SINGAPORE: A man took to r/askSingapore, a Reddit forum, on Tuesday (Oct 15) to ask fellow Singaporeans why many people in Singapore avoid taking medical leave, even when they’re really sick.

He mentioned this behaviour is also frequent in his workplace, with many of his colleagues showing up for work while battling symptoms like swollen eyes, coughs, and headaches instead of staying home to recover.

He noted that his employer wasn’t against medical leave and didn’t discourage anyone from taking time off when sick, which left him wondering why people were so reluctant to take it.

He then wondered if it might be a habit influenced by older generations.

“Perhaps it’s ingrained by the previous generation because my parents would be unhappy if I take MC (medical certificate) even if I was really ill, saying I will give a poor impression to employers,” he wrote.

“If I was deathly ill, the last thing I’d worry about is my employer,” he added and asked others, “How commonly do you take MC in a year?”

“Why would you risk your life for a company?”

In the comments section, many Singaporean Redditors said they typically take 14 days of medical leave each year.

Some pointed out that it’s outright irresponsible not to take a leave when feeling unwell, as that can lead to outbreaks in the office and significantly decrease productivity for the whole week.

Others also stated they are unwilling to sacrifice their health merely to avoid disappointing their colleagues and supervisors.

One Redditor said, “14 where possible. Why would you risk your life for a company? No life, no job; hence, priority is always your life first.”

Another wrote, “If you feel under the weather. Just take. Health is everything. Everyone is replaceable in the workforce but not family.”

A third commented, “All 14 days in the contract. Not like they gonna pay me back for not using them, might as well.”

Meanwhile, several Redditors admitted they do not take medical leave, even when they are unwell, due to the negative stigma associated with it.

One Redditor shared, “I really think it’s ingrained into the Asian mindset to finish our work or feel bad when someone has to do our work because we are sick.

It’s hard to change the mindset. Even right now, when I live overseas, I see Asian people doing unofficial OT, too.”

A few added that when they inform their boss about being unwell, they often continue working from home instead of taking a complete break.

One Redditor expressed, “Usually when we are not feeling well, we just inform we’re WFH. Unless feeling super bad, we will take MC, even when we use close to 14 days.”

Read also: Employee forced to work “10am to 3am daily” says she’s lost over 40kg in weight, asks if she “should still wait for bonus” before quitting

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)