Featured News Lifestyle

Employee forced to work “10am to 3am daily” says she’s lost over 40kg in weight, asks if she “should still wait for bonus” before quitting

ByYoko Nicole

October 7, 2024

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean employee in the media advertising industry turned to Reddit on Tuesday (Oct 1) to seek advice on a difficult decision: should she wait for her 13th-month bonus before resigning, or should she quit right away for the sake of her mental health?

In her post on r/askSingapore, a Reddit forum, she shared how the stress at work has become overwhelming, mostly because of upper management.

“The big boss micromanages all of us, plans are being switched, and we are all being gaslighted… We are just running around on tip toes due to management’s temper,” she said.

“There are a load of politics which I hate, and there’s a new finance head, so a performance bonus may not be great either. [Also], although I was hired for my role, I’m being pushed to do other things out of my area of expertise.”

On top of that, her direct manager, who is fortunately leaving the company soon, hasn’t been much help, as he often took credit for the team’s hard work and threw them under the bus when things went wrong.

See also  Security supervisor S$1,839 monthly: "So this is what our so called leaders aspire the citizens to be? Earning $1.8k after training?" — Netizens

The employee also pointed out that since she only joined mid-year, she wouldn’t even receive the full 13th-month bonus. “If I decide to stick it out, I will only be able to leave next year after getting the 13-month and performance bonus in Dec,” she said.

“I feel extremely stuck now, considering I am unsure what role to jump into [if I leave]. Back to agency?? No, man, the amount of weight I lost and how bad my OT life was… I didn’t hit 40kg, and my working hours were like 10 am-2/3 am daily.”

“You might not get hired if you quit now.”

Below her post, Singaporean Redditors chimed in with a mix of advice based on their experiences. Some cautioned her against quitting right away, saying she might have a tough time finding a new job since it’s not exactly hiring season.

One Redditor pointed out, “I don’t think it’s hiring season; you might not get hired if you quit now. Hiring season should be after performance bonus payout, which is Q1.”

See also  Where Do Good Jobs Come From?

Another commented, “Just close your eyes, and it would be December already. Just give interviews and lineup something meanwhile.”

Others, however, took a different stance and strongly advocated for her mental health and well-being. They argued that no job is worth enduring such a toxic environment, especially one that leaves her feeling gaslighted and undermined.

One Redditor added, “Probably not worth staying in a toxic environment for prorated sum. Plus, you may miss out on the bonuses at your new workplace, move earlier, and you may get a full bonus or higher prorated amount.”

Another expressed, “If you can afford it, please quit now and take care of your health.”

Read also: “My parents say I’m a piece of trash because I contribute nothing financially” — 22yo pressured to quit her studies and become a dishwasher

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

ByYoko Nicole

Related Post

Featured News Lifestyle

“I’d rather work in an SME any day than in an MNC that doesn’t care about you” — Singaporeans say not all SME bosses are bullies or toxic

October 7, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Relationships

“I want someone who talks the talk and walks the walk” — S’poreans share what they expect and appreciate when choosing their significant other

October 7, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

“Have salaries inflated, or fresh grads are just delusional?” — HR asks after SG jobseekers with only 1-year experience ask for $5.5K salary now

October 7, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Personal Finance

Is investing for retirement really equivalent to gambling for Singaporean women?

October 7, 2024 Gemma Iso
Featured News Lifestyle

“I’d rather work in an SME any day than in an MNC that doesn’t care about you” — Singaporeans say not all SME bosses are bullies or toxic

October 7, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Home News

Ex-NMP says people should have “some sense of reality” when it comes to civil servants receiving gifts

October 7, 2024 The Independent
Featured News Relationships

“I want someone who talks the talk and walks the walk” — S’poreans share what they expect and appreciate when choosing their significant other

October 7, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.