SINGAPORE: A Singaporean worker anonymously shared on social media that she was fired over a task assigned to her while she was on leave.

In a post on the NUSWhispers Facebook page, the worker wrote that she was on ‘overseas leave’ and in the middle of a tour when her boss contacted her and asked her to ‘edit some social media content and post it online.’

“Usually when I get assigned such work, I crack it immediately, depending on the work I have on hand, and submit it by the end of the day,” she wrote.

“Although I had the capabilities and brought the resources overseas to work, I told my boss that I would get back in a few days—which was still within my leave period, as, after all, I was on leave and was going on tours,” she added.



However, feeling bad that the SME company had only a few staff members, she decided to work on the task and submitted it earlier than promised.

“I was shocked when, upon submission, I got a scolding from my boss that I had the time to post about my trip on my Instagram stories and feed the past 2 days, but gave an excuse for requesting a few days for my company’s social media posts,” she said.

“I defended myself that I was on leave, and although I gave a duration of a few days, I still submitted it at the end of the 2nd day.”

The worker said that the conversation became ‘heated’ and that she was reprimanded ‘for being selfish and not helping the company when help was needed.’

She was also told that she did not ‘need to go back to work anymore after her holidays as the company did not need an incapable worker like her.’

“I feel really unfairly treated and am left unemployed now. I would really need some advice on how to proceed from here, please,” she reached out for help.

“Don’t turn up for work; go straight to MoM…”

In the comments section, many netizens said this was an example of an ‘unlawful dismissal’ and suggested that the worker report the issue to the Ministry of Manpower (MoM).

One netizen wrote, “Don’t turn up for work; go straight to MoM. No employer should behave that way.”

Another added, “Keep all records of the conversation, enjoy your holiday, and when you come back to Singapore jobless, file an unfair dismissal complaint with TADM.”

Additionally, some netizens highlighted that this situation underscores why employees should refrain from adding their bosses or employers as friends on social media platforms.

One netizen asked, “Why did the worker add the boss to her IG?” and advised her to “remember that the boss is not your friend. Work isn’t your life and identity.”

Wrongful dismissal

Employees who suspect they have been wrongfully dismissed can file a claim with the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM), as stated by the Ministry of Manpower.

Claims must be submitted within a month of the employee’s last working day. Furthermore, in cases where the dismissal occurred without notice, the employer must ‘show proof’ that the dismissal was not wrongful.

In cases when employees were dismissed with notice or received salary instead of notice, it is the employee’s responsibility to show proof that their dismissal was wrongful.

Should the wrongful dismissal claims remain unresolved at TADM, the matter will be escalated to the Employment Claims Tribunals (ECT).

Suppose the ECT determines that the dismissal was wrongful; in that case, the employer may be mandated to either reinstate the employee to their previous position and compensate them for any income lost due to the wrongful dismissal or provide a monetary sum as compensation.

