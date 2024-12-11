KOREA: According to Soompi, Coupang Play’s highly anticipated drama Newtopia has unveiled its first look, offering an exciting glimpse into the upcoming series.

Newtopia follows Jae Yoon (played by Park Jung Min), a soldier and his girlfriend Young Joo (played by BLACKPINK’s Jisoo) as they navigate a zombie-infested Seoul in a desperate attempt to reunite.

Gripping narrative

The newly released stills depict the contrasting worlds of Jae Yoon and Young Joo. Scenes transition from their happy moments as a couple to the chaos brought on by a zombie outbreak, setting the stage for a gripping narrative.

Jae Yoon finds himself in a harrowing predicament in a high-rise tower downtown, where his unit faces relentless zombie attacks. These scenes promise thrilling action sequences.

Meanwhile, Young Joo battles for survival on the streets of Gangnam, where the looming zombie swarm presents an immediate threat.

The combination of Seoul’s iconic skyscrapers, bustling urban environment, and vivid characters creates an intense and youthful energy that captivates.

Apocalyptic chaos

The chemistry between Park Jung Min and Jisoo has already sparked anticipation. Jae Yoon and Young Joo portray a couple whose love endures the challenges of distance and danger.

Viewers will be drawn to their journey, wondering if their bond can withstand the apocalyptic chaos and lead them back to each other.

Directed by Yoon Sung Hyun, celebrated for Bleak Night and Time to Hunt, Newtopia has garnered attention with its star-studded cast, including rising talent Park Jung Min and global icon Jisoo.

The series promises a compelling mix of romance and suspense, making it one of next year’s must-watch dramas.

On Feb 7 at 8 pm KST, Newtopia will debut exclusively on Coupang Play.

Park Jung Min is a highly acclaimed South Korean actor known for his versatile performances in various genres. He has starred in several critically acclaimed films like “Bleak Night,” “Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet,” “Keys to the Heart,” “Deliver Us from Evil,” and “Smugglers.”

His exceptional acting skills have earned him numerous awards and nominations, including Blue Dragon Film Awards for Best Supporting Actor and Best New Actor.