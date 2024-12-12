SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Social and Family Development’s (MSF) inaugural disability trends report indicated that in 2023, only around 50% of respondents held positive attitudes towards persons with disabilities (PWDs) in the workplace, a decline from nearly 60% in 2019. Conversely, the percentage of respondents with negative attitudes increased from 9% to almost 14%

Understanding the gap

Based on a Channel News Asia report, the average employment rate of PWDs increased to 32.7% in 2022/2023 from 28.2% in 2018/2019. However, workplace inclusivity remains a “work in progress” in Singapore, to reach 40% by 2030, according to SG Enable’s CEO, Lee May Gee.

She emphasized the need for education to bridge the gap in understanding and acceptance.

Experts suggest that apprehension among employers and employees, coupled with potential social skill deficits in PWDs due to overprotection, contribute to these challenges.

Mr. Sean Goh from Human Capital Singapore highlighted the importance of soft skills like effective communication and emotional intelligence, which PWDs might lack due to limited social exposure.

Despite these hurdles, there are success stories. Mr Rendi Toh, born with Alstrom Syndrome, gained confidence and communication skills through training programmes, eventually securing a role as a host at NOX – Dine in the Dark.

Similarly, Mr Andrew Lim, with a rare genetic eye disorder, thrives in a finance firm with an inclusivity team that supports PWD employees.

Initiatives for change

Top-down initiatives are crucial. SG Enable offers training to help employers and employees better interact with and integrate PWDs.

Ms Lee highlighted the importance of empathy-building exercises, such as blindfolding participants to simulate disability experiences.

At Siloso Beach Resort, over 30% of the workforce are PWDs, excelling in roles like dishwashing and housekeeping.

Employees like Anthony Saminathan and Jason Karthikgesan Raja appreciate their PWD colleagues’ dedication and willingness to help, fostering a supportive work environment.

Studies show that workplaces hiring PWDs often experience stronger cultures and better organizational performance. And as Singapore moves towards greater inclusivity, the message is clear — embracing diversity benefits everyone.