SINGAPORE: Singapore has seen a significant rise in employment rates among persons with disabilities (PwDs) alongside improvements in their quality of life, but changing workplace attitudes signal areas for further progress.

According to the Ministry of Social and Family Development, the resident employment rate for PwDs aged 15 to 64 rose to 32.7% in 2023, compared to 28.2% in 2019. This increase reflects ongoing efforts to integrate PwDs into the workforce and create more inclusive opportunities.

Beyond employment, PwDs reported higher overall Quality of Life (QOL) scores in 2024, with an average score of 56.2 points, up from 53.8 points in 2015. This improvement is attributed to better access to public spaces, transport, and other resources that enhance daily living.

Accessibility of physical environments remains a strong point, with 79.8% of buildings and 99.5% of public spaces meeting basic accessibility standards. Public transport usage among PwDs has also been high, with 83.4% utilizing it. Of these, 74.2% expressed satisfaction with their commuting experience.

However, challenges persist. Public attitudes toward PwDs have declined in some areas. A study by the National Council of Social Service found that while 68.9% of respondents held positive views of PwDs in 2023, this marked a drop from 76.8% in 2019. The decline is primarily attributed to attitudes in the workplace, where awareness and understanding of PwDs’ capabilities appear to be lacking.

Despite this, attitudes toward accessibility and social inclusion have remained stable, indicating that Singaporeans generally support creating inclusive public spaces. The government has acknowledged the need to bridge gaps in workplace awareness and promote a better understanding of PwDs’ potential, ensuring they have equal opportunities to thrive.