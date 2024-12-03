SINGAPORE: The employment rate for persons with disabilities (PwDs) in Singapore has seen a notable increase, with 32.7% of PwDs aged 15 to 64 employed in 2023, up from 28.2% in 2019.

This positive shift, reported by the Ministry of Social and Family Development and published by the Singapore Business Review, reflects ongoing efforts to enhance opportunities and inclusivity for PwDs in the workforce.

In addition, PwDs have reported higher Quality of Life (QOL) scores, which rose to 56.2 points in 2024, compared to 53.8 points in 2015, highlighting improvements in their overall well-being.

Accessibility on the rise but attitudes need improvement

In terms of physical accessibility, Singapore has made significant strides.

As of 2024, 79.8% of buildings and 99.5% of public spaces meet basic accessibility standards. Moreover, 83.4% of PwDs utilize public transportation, with 74.2% expressing satisfaction with their experiences.

Despite these advancements, a recent National Council of Social Service study revealed a decline in positive attitudes towards PwDs.

In 2023, only 68.9% of respondents held favorable views towards PwDs, a decrease from 76.8% in 2019. The government attributes this decline to a lack of awareness regarding the abilities of PwDs, particularly in the workplace.

However, attitudes towards public access and social inclusion remain stable, suggesting strong public support for making spaces more accessible for all.