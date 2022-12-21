the-best-christmas-dining-specials-for-a-merry-holiday-season-in-singapore-(2022)

Christmas this year certainly feels different, from the elaborate light display at Orchard Road to the general mood of the island.

Now that Singapore has opened up pretty much completely and dining in large groups is permitted again, muted holiday celebrations are something we’re glad to leave behind. Not only are diners looking forward to gathering together for a long-awaited celebration, but dining establishments are also going all out in catering to the surge in demand.

For the ultimate holiday feast this year — lunch, tea or dinner — here’s our Christmas dining guide and the best credit cards to earn the most rewards.

1. Fairmont Singapore’s Anti:dote

Source: Fairmont Singapore

From 1 December 2022 to 1 January 2023, Festive Tea Indulgence offers Christmas-inspired bites and festive sweets served in the iconic white chest of drawers.

Prices start from S$72++ per guest with free-flow coffee, tea and a choice to elevate the experience with free-flow Laurent Perrier Brut (S$75++ per guest) or Moët & Chandon Rosé Impérial (S$90++ per guest). To accentuate your dining experience, add some delicate and rich caviar on lemon blinis, smoked salmon and créme fraiche, from $55++ per 15g to $98++ for 30g.

There’s also a children’s menu (S$36++) to cater to the little ones. The menu includes peanut butter and fruit jelly sandwiches and chocolate-dipped strawberries topped with sprinkles, as well as free-flow hot chocolate and juices.

Festive Tea Indulgence is by reservation only. Bookings are now open for the following seatings during the month, 9am–11am (only available on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays), 12pm–2pm, and 3pm–5pm.

Address: 80 Bras Basah Rd, Level 1 Fairmont, Singapore 189560

2. Altro Zafferano

Source: Altro Zafferano

On 24 and 25 December, an Italian fine dining restaurant presents a four-course table d’hôte Christmas brunch (from S$198++ per person) and three, and five-course Christmas dinner set menus (from S$148++ per person).

The brunch includes a selection of snacks, a starter, pasta, and a main course, as well as desserts for sharing; while for dinner, Altro Zafferano offers an early three-course dinner that ends at 8pm, or as a five-course dinner for a leisurely meal. Highlights include an alluring bluefin tuna tartare with oscietra caviar and walnut milk and a Sardinian stuffed pasta of culurgiones with razor clam and black truffle.

Address: 10 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049315

3. Flow Bar

Source: Flow Bar

In collaboration with Remy Martin this festive season, Flow Bar presents five yuletide-inspired concoctions, available from 29 November 2022 to 7 January 2023 — Mulled Wine, Santa’s Day Off, Nutcracker, Oh Christmas Tree!, and Christmas Spritz. Each one is a reinterpretation of time-honoured classics with a twist and definitely makes for worthwhile Instagram shots.

Flow Bar’s Festive Cocktails are priced at $25++ each, available from 29 November 2022 to 7 January 2023, Tuesdays to Saturdays from 5pm to 12mn.

Address: 76A Duxton Rd, Level 2, Singapore 089535

4. Raffles Hotel Singapore

Source: Raffles Hotel Singapore

Raffles Hotel Singapore offers a lavish spread to celebrate the season of merrymaking. There are festive afternoon teas at The Grand Lobby, where you can fill up on an assortment of teatime delights like mini mincemeat pie, red velvet rolls, homemade scones, fruit cakes and a selection of bubbly.

And then there’s the curated festive menu over at Osteria BBR by Alain Ducasse, where you can indulge in showstoppers like black angus beef tartare, along with other tantalising creations.

You can even bag festive takeaways like whole turkey, bone-in gammon ham, Maine lobster and more.

Address: Raffles Hotel Singapore, 1 Beach Road, Singapore 18967

5. Restaurant JAG

Source: Restaurent JAG

On the evening of 24 December, Restaurant JAG presents a winter harvest dinner experience (S$398++ per guest) that showcases 17 plates alongside freshly baked bread, a cheese trolley, and seasonal dessert offerings.

If you prefer to stay in for dinner, Restaurant JAG also has a curated array of items available for takeaway and delivery on the mornings of 24 and 25 December.

Each yuletide gourmet item has detailed heating and storage information for the optimal dining experience. The festive takeaway repertoire — which includes heart gourmet meats, and savoury, and sweet treats — also feature an exclusive selection of seasonal fresh vegetables handpicked by the chef.

For Christmas Gourmet Takeaways:

Orders open now and close on 18 December at https://www.restaurantjag.com/shop/

For self-collection and delivery on 24 and 25 December (morning)

An advance notice of 48 hours is required.

Address: 76 Duxton Rd, Singapore 089535

6. Andaz Singapore

Source: Andaz Singapore

Over at Andaz Singapore, Alley on 25 is offering a heartwarming festive afternoon tea as well as buffet lunch and dinner on Christmas Eve and Day, which feature Christmas creations like roasted whole turkey and yule log cake.

At 665°F, your festive gathering will be an opulent affair with the five-course set menu with highlights such as Boston lobster with winter truffle, duck rillettes, and A4 Kagoshima wagyu striploin. For happy hour, Mr Stork offers yuletide-inspired cordials such as Da Grinch and Jingle Juice.

And if you’d like to bring some festive treats home, you can browse Andaz Singapore’s festive shop for hampers chock full of treats such as minced fruit pies, panettone and more.

Address: Andaz Singapore, 5 Fraser Street, Singapore 189354

7. Smoke & Mirrors

Source: Smoke & Mirrors

From 1 December to 31 December 2022, celebrate the Christmas season with Smoke & Mirrors’ Merry Twistmas, which features a bevvy of holiday-spirited cocktails by Stranger & Sons Gin. This year, you’re invited to flip a coin to see if you made it on the naughty or nice list and toast your results amidst a special interactive menu.

Commemorate your angelic inhibitions on THE NICE LIST, which includes the zesty Full Moon Rising (S$26++), the fruity When In Doubt (S$25++) and the Dial A Daydream (S$26++).

If you have been naughty this year, pick from THE NAUGHTY LIST’s selection of Sing The Blues (S$25++), Fortune & Fate (S$25++), and Club Crimson (S$25++).

What’s more, post and tag @smokeandmirrorsbarsg and @strangerandsons on Instagram during your visit and stand the chance to pick up exclusive swag and prizes. Winners will be picked weekly until the end of the year.

Address: 1 St. Andrew’s Road, #06-01 National Gallery Singapore, 178957

8. Goodwood Park Hotel

Source: Goodwood Park Hotel

This Christmas, the longstanding Goodwood Park Hotel offers a repertoire of Christmas delights that you and your loved ones can enjoy in the comfort of your own home. Look forward to yuletide creations from log cakes to even a Christmas Durian Combo. In the spirit of culinary fusion, The Deli also presents Asian-inspired interpretations of classic Christmas dishes — DIY turkey popiah with homemade sambal chilli or Chinese-style braised turkey, anyone?

Takeaways are available from 15 November to 26 December 2022. The final pre-order date is 19 December — as of the time of writing, it’s still not too late for you to make your orders.

If you’d rather dine in, then head to Gordon Grill, Coffee Lounge, or L’Espresso from now to 2 January 2023, where the many festive set menus and buffets will leave you spoilt for choice for Christmas dinner.

Address: 22 Scotts Rd, Singapore 228221

9. Hilton Singapore Orchard

Source: Hilton Singapore

From now to 23 December, Hilton Singapore Orchard is offering sumptuous Christmas buffet spreads at Estate, where you can enjoy freshly shucked oysters and classic roasts, yule logs and festive pastries at the Festive Buffet Lunch and Dinner. Even Estate’s signature black truffle roast duck will get a festive twist served with local condiments like peanut tofu, local pickled turnip and pitted wild cherries.

For takeaways, visit Ginger. Lily for a selection of festive options, such as the roast turkey with chestnut stuffing, Madirofolo 65% Chocolate Yule Log, and more.

Address: 442 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238879

10. The Fullerton Hotel Singapore

Source: Fullerton Hotel

If you’re planning to go all out on your Christmas meals, you’ll appreciate the festive menus available from 14 to 23 December and 27 to 30 December at The Fullerton Hotel and The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore. The Courtyard, La Brasserie, Town Restaurant, and The Landing Point will all feature nostalgic and novel flavours in their two- to five-course set meals with a side of free-flow alcohol.

Prefer to have Christmas dinner at home? Then check out the festive takeaways, including the ‘Festive Brunch at Home’ set that comprises more than a dozen items, including oven-roasted turkey breast, roasted spice and mustard rub premium beef, and timeless Christmas desserts. On top of that, there are also Christmas hampers, yule log cakes, and Asian-inspired creations to cater to your every craving.

Address: 1 Fullerton Square, Singapore 049178

Before you head out for that feast or order it in, be sure to check out the best dining credit cards to use to receive the best rewards. That will bring extra festive cheer to your celebrations!

Like what you just read? Follow us on Telegram to get up to date on the latest content!

Read More:

Cover image source: Unsplash

The article originally appeared on ValueChampion.

ValueChampion helps you find the most relevant information to optimise your personal finances. Like us on our Facebook page to keep up to date with our latest news and articles.

More From ValueChampion:

5 Tips for Saving Money For Dining Out in Singapore

3 Easy Ways to Host Christmas Dinner on a Budget

7 Unique Dining Experiences in Singapore You Need To Try in 2022

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg