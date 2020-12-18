Justin Bieber and wife go Christmas shopping

- Advertisement -

As Christmas is just around the corner, Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey have been getting into the holiday spirit. The couple were seen doing some last-minute gift shopping at Maxfield Los Angeles in West Hollywood on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old singer wore a pair of oversized red and green plaid print sweatpants. He matched them with a white hooded sweatshirt that had the brand’s name stitched on the front of it in black thread. Justin also wore a pair of bright white Nike shoes while his golden-brown hair poked out from under a corduroy cap.

Hailey is famous for her street style and she looked chic in a fuzzy green plaid jacket layered over a plain white t-shirt. The 24-year-old model celebrated her birthday at the end of last month, and she had a fashionable Bottega Veneta pouch bag tucked under her arm as she walked. Her shiny blonde locks were hidden under a white baseball cap and she had her go-to gold hoops in her ears. Hailey wore figure-hugging jeans that flared at the bottom and a pair of sneakers.

Upon completing their shopping, Justin and his wife of two-years left the building from the front and went to their chauffeured vehicle. Keeping to California’s strict COVID-19 protocols, the couple wore face masks for the duration of their outing. Hailey wore a blue mask while Justin wore a black one. During the weekend, the couple brought out their bins of ornaments and strands of twinkle lights in order to decorate the Christmas tree in their living room.

As Justin enjoys the Christmas season, he shared a video of him and his wife teaming up to bring their Christmas tree to life with his 152 million followers on Instagram.

‘About that time again,’ captioned the Baby singer, followed by a slew of Christmas-themed emojis.

In the time-lapse video, Hailey was seen effortlessly wrapping the lights around the tree as Justin brings a ladder to put the star on top. After the star was placed and lights wrapped, the duo started working on hanging ornaments on branches.

Justin wore a solid black sweatsuit while Hailey wore a patterned blouse with a pair of black track pants. The Grammy Award winner took a few snaps of their masterpiece after finishing the tree’s decoration and uploaded it on Instagram.

Justin is thrilled about Christmas and the singer-songwriter is also just as excited about his upcoming New Year’s Eve performance.

‘Prepping for New Years see u there,’ captioned Bieber, who shared a rehearsal photo with his fans on Tuesday.

Justin shared a few teasers of the performance on Monday, writing: ‘Gettin ready for this live show on New Years make sure to check it out’

Justin released his fifth studio album Changes earlier this year which included his hit single Yummy. It is not certain if Justin will perform or debut new singles during his New Year’s Eve spot or if he will give his fans a taste of what he had planned for his Changes tour. Before the pandemic lockdown in March, the singer had planned to tour his latest record scheduled for June 2. However, the tour was postponed due to the lockdown.

