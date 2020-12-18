BLACKPINK’s Jisoo thanks fellow member Rosé for a heartfelt gift

- Advertisement -

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has been occupied with the filming of her upcoming K-drama Snowdrop. Starring Jung Hae In and Jung Yoo Jin, the singer delves into the world of acting.

Jisoo revealed that she received a heartfelt gift on the sets of the drama. She went on Instagram to share snaps of the coffee truck she received from fellow BLACKPINK member Rosé. It has become common for celebrities to gift each other coffee trucks on film sets.

The coffee truck was sent to show Jisoo support for her filming. Jisoo was seen posing with the coffee truck and expressing her gratitude in the photos. Together with the coffee truck, there is a banner reading, “Everyone!! Please take good care of our Jisoo! I wish you the best, ‘Snowdrop’!” and “Look at our beautiful Jisoo and cheer up! Please love Eun Young Cho (Jisoo’s character) a lot!”

Jisoo shared the photos with the caption reading, “Rosé is the one who sent me my very first coffee truck. I love you.”

It is reported that Snowdrop is set in 1987’s Seoul and it is a romantic drama about Im Soo Ho (Hae In) and Eun Young Cho (Jisoo). Soo-ho studies at a prestigious university and dashes into a female dorm while covered in blood. Young Cho crosses paths with Soo Ho after the latter rushes into the female dorm covered in blood. She hides him and tends to his wounds while being in danger of close surveillance.

The South Korean girl group by YG Entertainment consists of four members, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, Lisa. Their ages range from 23 to 25 years old. The girl band debuted in August 2016 with their debut album entitled Square One. Each BLACKPINK member co-writes and co-produces their own music and their music style includes a wide range of genres.

BLACKPINK is the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 13 with “Ice Cream” (2020), and on the Billboard 200, peaking at number two with The Album (2020).

They were the first Korean girl group to enter and top Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart and to top the Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart three times.

