Sophie Turner says Joe Jonas is husband of the year

Fans of Sophie Turner had an ultimate throwback moment on Wednesday when her husband Joe Jonas gifted her a Hannah Montana t-shirt. The Game of Thrones actress, 24 went on Instagram to share a photo of her top which had throwback snaps of Miley Cyrus during her Disney days and her raunchy transformation.

Fans may recall that Joe’s brother Nick dated Miley when she played Hannah Montana in 2007 with the singer later confessing that it felt like her ‘world had ground to a halt’ when they split.

Sophie is happy with her gift which documented Miley’s journey from innocent pop princess to raunchy music star. She wrote in the caption: ‘Thanks to the hubbs of the year for my early Xmas gift.’

Die-hard Disney fans will remember her brother-in-law Nick’s romance with Miley which started after they met at a charity event in 2006. The duo both acted in Hannah Montana and even went on a nationwide tour together but did not publicly confirm their romance until after they broke up.

Writing in her biography Miles to Go, the singer said: ‘Prince Charming and I broke up on December 19, 2007. The hardest day ever.

‘My life felt like it had ground to a halt, but the rest of the world kept right on rolling. I was on tour. People were counting on me, but my head — no, my heart — was dizzy.’

More than 1 0 years later, the duo maintain a good friendship with Nick poking fun at a slew of throwback shots Miley shared in March 2019.

In December 2018, Nick tied the knot with Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra while Miley had an on-off relationship, engagement and eventual marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth between 2010 and 2019. On July 22, Sophie gave birth to baby Willa, less than two full months after her first wedding anniversary with Joe.

Sophie and Joe had two weddings, a quick American ceremony and then a star-studded affair in South of France last summer. After the couple attended the Billboard Music Awards, the couples first nuptials took place at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas on May 1.

Sophie recently revealed on her Instagram Stories that she has had the letter W tattooed onto one of her wrists in honour of her baby girl.

