Entertainment Celebrity Sophie Turner says Joe Jonas is husband of the year

Sophie Turner says Joe Jonas is husband of the year

The Game of Thrones actress was so thrilled with her hubby's gift of a Hannah Montana t-shirt that she made the proclamation on Instagram

Joe Jonas gifted Sophie Turner a Hannah Montana t-shirt. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Fans of Sophie Turner had an ultimate throwback moment on Wednesday when her husband Joe Jonas gifted her a Hannah Montana t-shirt. The Game of Thrones actress, 24 went on Instagram to share a photo of her top which had throwback snaps of Miley Cyrus during her Disney days and her raunchy transformation.

Fans may recall that Joe’s brother Nick dated Miley when she played Hannah Montana in 2007 with the singer later confessing that it felt like her ‘world had ground to a halt’ when they split.

Sophie is happy with her gift which documented Miley’s journey from innocent pop princess to raunchy music star. She wrote in the caption: ‘Thanks to the hubbs of the year for my early Xmas gift.’

Die-hard Disney fans will remember her brother-in-law Nick’s romance with Miley which started after they met at a charity event in 2006. The duo both acted in Hannah Montana and even went on a nationwide tour together but did not publicly confirm their romance until after they broke up.

- Advertisement -

Writing in her biography Miles to Go, the singer said: ‘Prince Charming and I broke up on December 19, 2007. The hardest day ever.

‘My life felt like it had ground to a halt, but the rest of the world kept right on rolling. I was on tour. People were counting on me, but my head — no, my heart — was dizzy.’

Miley Cyrus used to date Nick Jonas. Picture: Instagram

More than 10 years later, the duo maintain a good friendship with Nick poking fun at a slew of throwback shots Miley shared in March 2019.

In December 2018, Nick tied the knot with Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra while Miley had an on-off relationship, engagement and eventual marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth between 2010 and 2019. On July 22, Sophie gave birth to baby Willa, less than two full months after her first wedding anniversary with Joe.

Sophie and Joe had two weddings, a quick American ceremony and then a star-studded affair in South of France last summer. After the couple attended the Billboard Music Awards, the couples first nuptials took place at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas on May 1.

Sophie recently revealed on her Instagram Stories that she has had the letter W tattooed onto one of her wrists in honour of her baby girl.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

New MARUAH forum to discuss “disempowering effect” of Public Order Act

Local human rights NGO Maruah is organising a forum to discuss the impact of the Public Order Act in Singapore. The forum will take place on Sunday (20 Dec) at 2.30pm, through online video conferencing platform Google Meet. The Public Order Act...
View Post
Featured News

WP organises webinar for families with special needs children covering legal issues

The Workers' Party (WP) is organising a webinar for families with special needs children. The seminar will cover important legal issues like Lasting Power of Attorney (LPA), deputyship, wills and estate planning. An LPA is a legal document that allows an individual...
View Post
Featured News

Photo of Dee Kosh serving Community Work Order goes viral online

A photo of local YouTuber Dee Kosh serving what appears to be a Community Work Order (CWO) is going viral online, after it was published on several Instagram pages on Sunday afternoon (13 Dec). In the photo, which was allegedly taken outside...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet