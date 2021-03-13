Why BLACKPINK’s Rosé chose all-English lyrics for her solo single album tracks

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Rosé, a member of BLACKPINK, answered questions on March 12 during a global press conference commemorating the release of her first solo single album, ‘-R-‘. The singer shared her thoughts on releasing her first solo album, five years after her debut in BLACKPINK.

“Because it is my first solo album and I prepared for it for such a long time, I am very nervous. I’m also excited at the thought of being able to show fans what I’ve prepared. I’m thankful to all the Blinks for waiting so patiently, and I hope you like it.”

According to Allkpop, in her first solo single album, there are two new tracks, the title song On The Ground and Gone, which the singer first revealed during BLACKPINK’s first online concert, The Show. Rosé was asked why these two tracks were chosen for her album. She responded by saying:

“Sometimes, some songs feel like fate when you’re recording them. That was the case with ‘Gone’, which I first recorded two years ago. I can’t forget about that moment. After I finished recording, I couldn’t stop talking about how much I loved it to Teddy Oppa, and I listened to it all the time. I’ve wanted to share it with everyone for such a long time. Both songs were just chosen naturally, like this. It was fate.”

- Advertisement -

In addition, Rosé explained why both the songs contain all-English lyrics. “I’m sure that every song has a language that suits it best. I debated a lot about what language would suit the title track, and it turned out, it was English. In truth, I was worried that fans might be disappointed with English lyrics, but I also felt that it was important to present them with a completed song, the best song that I could be satisfied with.”

Born on Feb 11 1997, Roseanne Park, better known by the mononym Rosé is a New Zealand singer based in South Korea. Born in New Zealand and raised in Australia, Rosé signed with South Korean label YG Entertainment following an audition in 2012, training there for four years. She made her debut as a vocalist in the girl group BLACKPINK in August 2016./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg