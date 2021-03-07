BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is the new face of Dior Fashion and Dior Beauty

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Luxury brand Dior made a special announcement on March 5 that had fans’ hearts fluttering. From 2021 onwards BLACKPINK Jisoo will be representing both Dior Fashion and Dior Beauty as a global ambassador.

Congratulations are in order for Jisoo. Up until now, the BLACKPINK member was known as the global ambassador of Dior Beauty while also representing both Dior Fashion and Dior Beauty in South Korea. But starting in 2021, fans can look forward to even more of Jisoo’s global activities as the face of Dior, as reported by Allkpop.

Born on January 3, 1995, Kim Ji Soo, better known as Jisoo is a South Korean singer and actress. She made her debut in August 2016 as a member of the girl group BLACKPINK under YG Entertainment.

In 2011, Jisoo joined YG Entertainment through auditions as a trainee. In 2015, she made a cameo appearance in the KBS2 drama The Producers with label-mates Sandara Park of 2NE1 and Kang Seung-yoon of Winner and featured in several advertisements, including those for Samsonite alongside actor Lee Min-ho, Smart Uniform, LG Electronics, and Nikon.

Jisoo debuted as one of the four members of Blackpink on August 8, 2016, alongside Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, with the release of their single album Square One. Jisoo is the oldest member of Blackpink.

From 2017 to 2018, Jisoo joined Inkigayo as an MC alongside Got7’s Jin-young and NCT’s Doyoung. She ventured into acting in 2019 with a short cameo appearance in the tvN fantasy drama Arthdal Chronicles. On August 18, 2020 YG Entertainment confirmed Jisoo would star in her first fixed role as a lead actress in the upcoming JTBC drama Snowdrop alongside actor Jung Hae-in. Notably, through BLACKPINK’s first Korean-language studio album, The Album, Jisoo co-wrote their lead single, “Lovesick Girls”.

In Gallup Korea’s annual music poll for 2018, Jisoo was ranked the tenth most trending idol in South Korea, receiving 4.8% of the votes. In April 2019, she was ranked the tenth most followed K-pop idol on Instagram, with 12.8 million followers. In 2019, Jisoo was also ranked as the sixth most popular female K-pop idol in a survey of soldiers doing mandatory military service in South Korea. In 2019 she was chosen as a part of the BoF 500, a “definitive professional index” of people shaping the $2.4 trillion fashion industry. /TISG

