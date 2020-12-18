Tom Cruise loses his cool over COVID-19 protocols and five ‘Mission Impossible’ crew quit

- Advertisement -

Tom Cruise lost his cool at crew members on the set of Mission: Impossible 7 after they broke COVID-19 safety protocols. The actor, who is also the producer of the films went on a tirade in an audio obtained by The Sun.

“We are the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us, because they believe in us and what we’re doing.

I’m on the phone with every f****** studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf******. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!”

The actor also warned the crew that if they were to break any protocol again they will be fired.

He said:

“I am beyond your apologies. I have told you, and now I want it, and if you don’t do it, you’re out. We are not shutting this f****** movie down! Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re f****** gone.

[…]

Am I clear? Do you understand what I want? Do you understand the responsibility that I have? Because I will deal with your reason, and if you can’t be reasonable and I can’t deal with your logic, you’re fired.””

Tom also pointed out specific members of the crew saying to one of them: “You’re going to cost him his job.”

The film was one of the first ones to halt production due to the pandemic. Mission: Impossible 7 started filming in Italy in February. The production was delayed in October 2020 after 12 people on the set in Italy tested positive for COVID-19. Two weeks ago the film resumed production in the UK and it is scheduled to be released in theatres in November 2021.

Since Tom Cruise’s second rage on set on Tuesday night, five Mission: Impossible 7 crew members have reportedly quit. After the audio clip was published by The Sun, where the 58-year-old actor went on a tirade against people who were gathering around a computer monitor, some crew members quit for good.

“The first outburst was big but things haven’t calmed since. Tension has been building for months and this was the final straw.

“Since it became public there has been more anger and several staff have walked.

“But Tom just can’t take any more after all the lengths they have gone to just to keep filming at all. He’s upset others aren’t taking it as seriously as him,” said the source.

The filming is being done at the Warner Bros Studio in Leavesden, Hertfordshire, which is just outside of London, United Kingdom. Tom has spared no expense to prevent any further delays due to the pandemic, including spending US$676,000 (SGD897,000) on a cruise ship that cast and crew can isolate on.

While Tom has devoted significant time, money, and energy to keep Mission: Impossible 7 on schedule, Spencer MacDonald from entertainment union Bectu is not surprised that some crew members have decided to call it quits.

“After a very difficult year for freelancers working in the industry, the last thing crews deserve is a multi-millionaire Hollywood star screaming abuse and threatening their jobs,” said MacDonald.

