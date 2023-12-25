SINGAPORE: A heartbroken girlfriend posted on Reddit about spending Christmas all alone after a recent breakup with her boyfriend. She shared her story on the social media platform, lamenting how unfair life can be.

In her post, she explained how she had spent the past two years celebrating Christmas with her ex-boyfriend and his family. However, this year was different as the couple had broken up two months ago, and her ex had already moved on with someone else. “Seeing him having a normal Christmas with someone else really hurts. I can’t bear it,” she wrote.

“We broke up 2 months ago, and he moved on immediately. Made me feel so replaceable,” she added. She expressed her deep sorrow, saying, “While I’m here all alone and crying, he’s having fun. Life is unfair; it always is… I am not strong enough… as I have no other friends.”

“I’m spending this Christmas all alone after 2 years of spending it with him and his family because I live in a different country from my family. What am I supposed to do?”

As it was Christmas Eve, there was no response from other Redditors to her question at the time of writing, which we can only imagine how even worse it may have felt for her.

We know from previous interactions that the outpouring of love and support from others online can be a pillar of strength for someone’s darkest moments as people come together to lift each other up.

“What am I supposed to do?”

Spending Christmas alone can be difficult, especially after a painful breakup. However, there are things you can do to make the most out of the holiday season to help cope with the situation.

Here are some tips on how to spend Christmas alone after a painful breakup:

1. Limit your time on social media: This can help avoid feelings of loneliness and inadequacy from comparing your holiday experience to others.

2. Allow yourself to grieve: Feeling sad and crying over your breakup is okay. Give yourself time to grieve and process your emotions. Don’t try to suppress your feelings, as it will only make things worse.

3. Surround yourself with people you love: Reach out to friends and family for support. Their presence can provide emotional comfort and help alleviate feelings of loneliness.

4. Practice self-care: Take good care of yourself both physically and emotionally. Get enough sleep, take walks, exercise, and eat healthy. Have a relaxing bath, read a book, or do something that brings you joy.

5. Give back: Volunteering or even donating to a cause can provide a sense of purpose and fulfilment. You can also reach out to those who may be going through a difficult time and offer support.

6. Reflect on the future: Use this time to think about what you want your life to look like and consider taking steps to move towards that vision.

7. Reconnect with family and friends: Just because you’re spending Christmas alone doesn’t mean you must completely isolate yourself. Reach out to friends or family online or over the phone.

8. Seek professional support if needed: If all else fails, consider reaching out to a therapist or counsellor for help. There are also online communities or support groups that you can connect with for additional support.

After which, watch your favourite movies, cook your favourite meals, or start a new hobby. It will all help you create new memories and move on from the past.

And most importantly, don’t forget that though you’ll feel upset and emotional to spend Christmas all alone after a painful breakup, tell yourself that even this shall pass.

With time, healing will come, and you’ll be able to move forward with a renewed sense of hope and purpose. Taking good care of yourself and seeking support can really help make the holiday season manageable and even more meaningful.

Just hang in there… you got this!

We wish you a Merry Pain-Free Christmas and a Happy Healing New Year!