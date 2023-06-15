Semi-deaf woman says her sister-in-law told her to be a “smelly and disgusting” cleaner instead of a childcare teacher

SINGAPORE: A partially deaf woman took to social media to air her grievances about her toxic sister-in-law.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the woman wrote that she was just looking for a place to rant. “I am a semi deaf woman in my 30s ( deaf in one ear). I am an infant care assistant teacher working in a childcare centre. I just got married last year and currently staying with my in laws as husband and I are trying to ballot for a HDB flat. We have failed to get the ballot twice”, she wrote.

The woman said she heard her sister-in-law speak to her husband about her. The woman recounted that her sister-in-law told her husband: “are you sure your wife is working as a teacher? She’s deaf you know? How can a deaf person teach? I don’t believe she’s working as a teacher, most possibly a cleaner at the centre. Cleaners are smelly and disgusting, that suits her better as she’s deaf. I think you married the wrong woman.”

The woman said that when she heard her sister-in-law, she said to her: “You are a uni graduate from Australia, yet you don’t have the basic manners or humanity. Your parents ( my in laws) wasted their money grooming you. I hope that when you are old, you won’t need a job as a cleaner”.

She added that her sister-in-law was currently not holding a job and just at home. “My husband told her: ” please land yourself a job first before commenting on others. Who I marry is none of your concern as well”

