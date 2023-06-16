Naomi Neo shares 5 tips on how to know if your current boyfriend or girlfriend is the right one for you

SINGAPORE: In her first post in the Lemon8 app, Naomi Neo shared 5 things to get a glimpse of what married life looks like. She admitted that as a married woman, she had fears like everyone else, and shared tips on how to proceed.

Naomi admitted: “I’ve heard people say that when you get married, your relationship changes, and I agree. It means there are more things to think about and take care of. Before getting married, you may not have to worry about owning a house, raising children, or managing money as such. But when you’re married, you have more responsibilities.”

She then explained that knowing if one’s current boyfriend and girlfriend are fit to be a good husband or wife is important. One of her pieces of advice is to have trips together to figure this out.

She added: “Sometimes, people realize they’re not right for each other after traveling together. They might argue a lot or not be able to make decisions together.”

Naomi mentioned another way to know one’s partner more is when they live together.

“You can see how they act every day and what they’re like at home,” she remarked.

Another important matter for Naomi is to get along with one’s partner’s family. For her, this is a good sign.

More so, money is significant as well.

“You can learn about your partner’s spending habits by setting financial goals together,” she advised.

Naomi concluded that everyone can choose who they want to be with, unlike choosing one’s parents.

She shared: “I used to have a pet with my ex, and I realized he wouldn’t take care of it. It made me think that if he couldn’t handle a small responsibility like a pet, he might not be ready for bigger responsibilities like children.”

Netizens commented on her Lemon8 post.

One user stated: “Welcome to Lemon8 Naomi! So happy to see you here and able to share your stories to everyone here :)”

Another user declared: “Wow I love this post! Hope to see more of your thoughts and sharing here as a mum/wife.”

