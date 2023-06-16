“Need a wife badly… any age, look, race okay… but back must nice” — Man takes to the streets in desperate need of a wife

SINGAPORE: Netizens are responding to a man seen on the streets with a sign saying he is desperately looking for someone to be his wife. His signage also lists down what he would do for his future spouse.

An online user took to Facebook on Wednesday (June 14) to share photos of a man dressed in all-white, holding up a sign out in the open. “Anyone looking for an honest man to marry can contact him,” the post read.

The man in the photos held up two signs stuck to a pole. The signs, typed in English and Chinese, expressed his desperation to find a spouse.

“From my heart, honest man, need a wife,” the top placard read. The man’s sign also specified that his preference was not too far-fetched, saying, “Any age, look, race, okay.” However, he did have a condition, as he added, “But back must nice.”

As for what his future wife can expect, he wrote, “Will pamper you like a baby.”

The bottom placard of the man, who listed his name down as Ah Guan, read, “s**t will clean for you, will wear shoe for you, will serve you with my heart and love, need wife badly.”

The placards also included his contact information for anyone interested.

Many netizens responded to the post, which has been circulated on social media.

“I wish him all the best in finding his partner,” wrote one. “Probably one of the few men who are introverted, (don’t) have the asset to attract however potentially could be someone who has a good heart to his surroundings.”

Others made reference to the People’s Action Party because of the colour scheme of the man’s clothes. “Oh, thought he has come forward to run for President,” wrote one.

Still, a few weren’t too sure about what he meant when he said that his preference for his future wife, “back must nice”.

