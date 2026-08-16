SG Police: Appeal for information on girl, 14, missing since July 24, last seen in Serangoon Central, wearing purple top, light blue shorts

Summary

Police are seeking information on 14-year-old Ms Sarah Fitrmiyana Binte Abdullah, who has been missing since July 24, 2026.

She was last seen around 1:25 p.m. near 23 Serangoon Central, wearing a purple top and light blue shorts.

Members of the public with information can contact the Police Hotline 1800-255-0000 or submit information online confidentially.

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is seeking help to locate 14-year-old Ms Sarah Fitriyana Binte Abdullah.

SPF reported the appeal on Aug 13, saying Sarah was last seen near 23 Serangoon Central on July 24.

She was wearing a purple top and light blue shorts when she was last seen at about 1.25 pm.

Public help could provide the missing link

The appeal places a request to the public to share any information that could help police locate her.

Even small details may matter when police are trying to piece together someone’s movements.

Anyone with information can call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000.

Information can also be submitted through SPF’s I-Witness service.

Public information will be kept confidential by the police

The Police said information provided by members of the public will be kept strictly confidential.

The confidential assurance gives people who may have seen Sarah a direct way to pass on what they know without making their information public.

In situations involving a missing child, timely information can make a real difference. Above all, every piece of info obtained by the police from the public could help bring Sarah home safely and reunite her with her family.

The most sensible thing to do now is, if you saw Sarah or know something that could help locate her whereabouts, do tell the Police as soon as possible rather than assuming someone else already has.

Read related: SG Police: Appeal for information on girl, 15, missing since June 29, last seen in Block 443A New Punggol Road, wearing black top, shorts and slippers