;
Featured News Home News

Cancer patient passes away a day after creating a ‘holding hands’ cast with pregnant wife

ByJewel Stolarchuk

February 15, 2024

SINGAPORE: Assisi Hospice recently shared the touching story of Mr Yiu, a 44-year-old patient who, despite battling liver cancer, found a way to create lasting memories for his family.

Mrs Yiu shared, “He wanted to do something that he could leave as a remembrance for us. The art therapist suggested a hand cast so that our child could hold it after he was born. Even though he was already very weak, he persisted and even did one more hand cast, holding my hand.”

Mr Yiu’s story began in February 2023 when he was diagnosed with liver cancer after experiencing persistent abdominal pain.

With the tumour too advanced for treatment, he opted for palliative care and joined Assisi Hospice’s Inpatient ward in March 2023, a mere month after his diagnosis.

During his stay, Mr Yiu expressed a deep desire to leave behind a meaningful remembrance for his family. The hospice’s art therapist suggested a hand cast, capturing a moment of connection and love.

See also  Woman says she became depressed after separating from S$41K/month earning guy

Despite his weakening condition, Mr Yiu, alongside his pregnant wife, participated in creating the hand cast, a touching moment that would later become a cherished keepsake.

Tragically, Mr Yiu’s health deteriorated rapidly, and he passed away the day after completing the hand cast.

The completed cast became a symbol of enduring love and was presented to Mrs Yiu during his wake.

Additionally, the hospice’s care team worked with the family to create an artwork featuring handprints and recorded Mr Yiu’s heartbeat as precious mementoes for their unborn child.

Reflecting on the hand cast, Mrs Yiu said, “The hand cast looks very real, you can see the lines on his hand. When I miss him, I will look at his photos and also the hand cast that we made.”

Assisi Hospice’s post has moved many Singaporeans, who expressed deep condolences on social media.

Highlighting the profound impact of compassionate care, the late Mr Yiu and his beloved wife remind us to cherish our loved ones and remain strong for one another despite life’s inevitable hardships.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Home News

NTU scientists uncover key quantum properties in topological materials

December 2, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

Amazon invested over $2 billion in Singapore last year

December 2, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

NTU scientists develop colour-changing 2D halide perovskites

December 2, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Entertainment

Jung Ji So becomes the soul of a 70 y/o grandmother who aspires to be a singer in “Who Is She!”

December 2, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

SHINee’s Minho fit as a fiddle: 7.2% body fat and remarkable self-care habits

December 2, 2024 Lydia Koh
Business & Economy

Singapore contributes over S$10B, 50% of India’s FDI in July-September quarter

December 2, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks started December on a positive note on Monday—STI rose 0.7%

December 2, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.