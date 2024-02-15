SINGAPORE: Assisi Hospice recently shared the touching story of Mr Yiu, a 44-year-old patient who, despite battling liver cancer, found a way to create lasting memories for his family.

Mrs Yiu shared, “He wanted to do something that he could leave as a remembrance for us. The art therapist suggested a hand cast so that our child could hold it after he was born. Even though he was already very weak, he persisted and even did one more hand cast, holding my hand.”

Mr Yiu’s story began in February 2023 when he was diagnosed with liver cancer after experiencing persistent abdominal pain.

With the tumour too advanced for treatment, he opted for palliative care and joined Assisi Hospice’s Inpatient ward in March 2023, a mere month after his diagnosis.

During his stay, Mr Yiu expressed a deep desire to leave behind a meaningful remembrance for his family. The hospice’s art therapist suggested a hand cast, capturing a moment of connection and love.

Despite his weakening condition, Mr Yiu, alongside his pregnant wife, participated in creating the hand cast, a touching moment that would later become a cherished keepsake.

Tragically, Mr Yiu’s health deteriorated rapidly, and he passed away the day after completing the hand cast.

The completed cast became a symbol of enduring love and was presented to Mrs Yiu during his wake.

Additionally, the hospice’s care team worked with the family to create an artwork featuring handprints and recorded Mr Yiu’s heartbeat as precious mementoes for their unborn child.

Reflecting on the hand cast, Mrs Yiu said, “The hand cast looks very real, you can see the lines on his hand. When I miss him, I will look at his photos and also the hand cast that we made.”

Assisi Hospice’s post has moved many Singaporeans, who expressed deep condolences on social media.

Highlighting the profound impact of compassionate care, the late Mr Yiu and his beloved wife remind us to cherish our loved ones and remain strong for one another despite life’s inevitable hardships.