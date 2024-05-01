Scheduled to premiere on May 11 KST following ‘Queen of Tears’, the latest Saturday-Sunday drama on tvN, ‘The Midnight Romance in Hagwon’, provides an enticing peek into the lives of star instructor Seo Hye Jin (portrayed by Jung Ryeo Won) and the charismatic and mischievous student Lee Jun Ho (played by Wi Ha Joon).

Set against the backdrop of a cram school, the series delves into the enchanting midnight romance between the two protagonists and the untold tales of academy instructors.

With director Ahn Pan Seok, renowned for his melodramatic masterpieces such as ‘Something in the Rain’ and ‘One Spring Night’, and writer Park Kyung Hwa, known for her adept storytelling skills, at the helm, ‘The Midnight Romance in Hagwon’ pledges to present a genuine romance infused with a distinct depth of emotion, empathy, and exhilaration.

Provoke fundamental inquiries about education and romance

Director Ahn Pan Seok, impressed by writer Park Kyung Hwa’s prowess, underscored the drama’s exploration of the blurred boundaries between work and love, asserting, “Viewers will perceive that the lines between work and love are blurring.

It’s a realistic piece that seamlessly melds work and love.” Park Kyung Hwa stressed the importance of the academy setting, aiming to provoke fundamental inquiries about education and romance.

The relationship between Seo Hye Jin and Lee Jun Ho, embodied by Jeong Ryeo Won and Wi Ha Jun, respectively, is a central focus of the narrative.

Director Ahn lauded their chemistry, while writer Park expressed her delight in their casting, particularly highlighting Jeong Ryeo Won’s suitability for the role of Seo Hye Jin.

Captivating depiction of characters’ evolution

As the series explores the complexities of romance and professional life, viewers can anticipate a captivating depiction of the characters’ evolution and relationships.

With meticulous attention to detail in all facets of production, ‘The Midnight Romance in Hagwon’ ensures that viewers are engulfed in a world brimming with beauty, intricacy, and suspense.

Make sure not to miss the premiere of ‘The Midnight Romance in Hagwon’ on May 11 at 9:20 PM KST, as it vows to enthral audiences with its compelling narrative and stellar performances.