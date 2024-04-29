;
Lifestyle

Conservatives calling 2SLGBTQ+ acronyms as “Wifi Password” 

ByAsir F

April 29, 2024
conservatives-calling-2slgbtq+-acronyms-as-“wifi-password” 

2SLGBTQ+ Non-binary

Prior to this, the fight for the LGBT community has been a tough one. In recent history, it had prominence in the 1970s fighting for the rights of the community. However, conservatives of today find their acronyms to be a little peculiar as especially in Canada, where the Two Spirited individuals are also involved with the community. 

It appears that a significant portion of individuals are not too keen with the 2SLGBTQ+ movement. The Charlatan reported, Carleton University’s rainbow crosswalk faced vandalism last weekend, sparking concerns about homophobia on campus. Abby McIntyre, university communications officer, confirmed an individual caused the damage, which Facilities Management and Planning promptly addressed. 

Campus Security collaborates with Ottawa Police Services for investigation. Carleton University Students’ Association (CUSA) expressed profound disappointment, emphasizing campus spaces as safe havens for diverse communities. Both university and CUSA statements urge affected individuals to seek support from the Gender and Sexuality Resource Centre (GSRC). 

Conservative annoyed with the 2SLGBTQ+ movement 

Furthermore, X users state that this movement in particular is weird. Some are even questioning if the two spirited individuals even belong in the community. Critics argue that making a group becoming as complex as this could also possibly be one of the reasons behind the rise of conservative gays and lesbians. 

 

In addition to this, others claim that the movement has now changed into either a “religion” or “cult.” Regardless, the name has garnered several critics and additionally they seem to be uncomfortable with the avid promotion of it. There are several memes on the internet depicting that the modern conservative is in support of the plain old “LGBT” community rather than the complex “2SLGBTQ++” movement. 

Read More News

Web of intrigue emerges as Pecker spills secrets in Trump trial

The post Conservatives calling 2SLGBTQ+ acronyms as “Wifi Password”  appeared first on The Independent News.

ByAsir F

Related Post

Lifestyle

Netizens tell woman upset over dark denims staining her designer shoes that this is normal

November 9, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Lifestyle

Job seeker shares one company asked him to do a “7-day unpaid work trial before an interview”, asks others online if this is a “normal thing in Singapore”

November 8, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Lifestyle

Man seeks help online after friend who borrowed more than S$20k from him cut off all contact

November 8, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Featured News Relationships

Daughter says her dad doesn’t want to pay back the $5K she lent him but he continues to buy stuff for his Filipino girlfriend in the Philippines

November 10, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Food

China tourist slams Singapore’s food as ‘expensive and bad-tasting’ sparks heated debate online

November 10, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

Singapore FinTech companies shift focus to hire business management roles as demand for tech experts declines

November 9, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Property

HDB reports S$6.775B deficit for FY2023, higher than FY2022

November 9, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.