Man earning $12.5K monthly says there are days he works until 3am taking calls, asks if he should quit

SINGAPORE: A man working in a big company said he felt burnt out because of his lengthy work hours.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, he wrote that he drew a “decent annual pay of 150k pa” (about $12,500 monthly). “Everyday from 9am to 9pm is normal there are days I need to work past 12am to 2am. I can be on call with boss at 3am discussing work. Recently, I tender without having any new job. My friend said I’m impulsive but I felt mentally drained”, he added.

While his peers in management urged him to reconsider his decision, some of his friends felt he was just trying to get a promotion or a pay increment. “I am just purely tired. I just end work on Sunday night typing this at 1.30am. Just because I need to prepare for presentation that change timing from late afternoon to early morning, so need to work on Sunday night”, the man wrote. He asked netizens if he should just quit or retract his resignation and try to hold on until he finds something better.

