Man says he’s S$500K richer now for ignoring parents

SINGAPORE: A man in his mid-30s took to social media to justify why it was the best decision he made to start ignoring his parents from when he was in his 20s.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page NUSWhispers, the man said that ignoring his parents from his 20s was “the best decision of my life”. He addressed his post to young couples. Sharing his story, he said that when he was dating his fiance and preparing for their wedding, the two wanted to just register their marriage and move on. However, both their parents wanted them to have a lavish wedding, he said. “They thought it was gonna be a discussion. My fiance and I saved up the money just in case we really wanted to hold a wedding”, the man wrote in his post.

However, after he and his fiance collected the keys to their Built-To-Order (BTO) flat, they decided to ignore their parents, register their marriage and move in together. “As long as you’re above 21, parents can’t legally stop you. It’s your life, your money. This pt of our life, we easily saved $150K”, he wrote. While his parents and his in-laws had many opinions about the location of their BTO and its renovation, the couple chose to ignore all this and sell their flat after the 5-year Minimum Occupancy Period (MOP). “Profits, even after factoring in reno, is more than $300k”, he wrote. “Excluding the extra savings we saved, just by ignoring our parents, we have an extra half a million dollars in wealth. And we are only in our mid/early 30s. Most young ppl try to make parents happy. But by just ignoring, yall can rly change ur life. Parents and I are still talking, but I’m easily 500k richer. Soo food for thought”, the man wrote in his post.

