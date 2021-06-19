Cecilia Cheung shares she will not go public about her relationships any more

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — In late 2018, Cecilia Cheung announced the arrival of her youngest son Marcus and, since then, there has been an endless guessing game about the child’s father, whose identity remains a secret. Two years ago, an alleged copy of Marcus’ birth certificate, with the “name of father” box left blank, started to make rounds. It seemed that Cheung did not want to comment on this and that she and her baby’s daddy had already split up before the baby was born.

Apparently, the 41-year-old actress will continue to keep mum about all her future relationships from now on. Cheung opened up about what she is looking for in a partner, in the latest episode of Chinese variety show Life is Beautiful. She revealed that she can be very picky.

“I don’t like it when someone is too clingy, but I also don’t like it when they’re not clingy enough. Being too good to me won’t do, but not being good to me is unacceptable as well,” she said. Speaking to host Sheren Tang, Cheung hoped to find someone who “truly loves” her. But when the day comes, Cheung is definitely not going to be shouting from the rooftops about it. The actress said that she will never go public with her relationships again, according to 8days.sg.

“Whenever I shared [about my relationships] in the past, I never felt like I received a lot of blessings,” she explained. “The more you share, the more people will find ways to not wish you well.”

- Advertisement -

Tang agreed with Cheung’s decision, saying that “many simple things are often made complicated by the public”.

After the episode was aired, Cheung’s claim about “not receiving any blessings” became a trending topic on Weibo, with netizens spouting both positive and negative opinions on the matter.

“We don’t know about her other exes, but when she first went public with Nicholas Tse, he was still Faye Wong’s boyfriend, so what was there to wish her well about?” scoffed one, while others voiced their support for Cheung and praised her for “daring to love and daring to hate”.

- Advertisement -

She was married to Tse from 2006 to 2012. He is the father of her sons, Lucas and Quintus. She has also been romantically linked to Daniel Chan, Jordan Chan, Edison Chen, and a Caucasian man rumoured to be Marcus’ father./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg