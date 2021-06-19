Entertainment Celebrity shares she will not go public about her any...

Cecilia Cheung shares she will not go public about her relationships any more

She never received a lot of blessings when she revealed her relationships, she says

Cecilia Cheung gave birth to Marcus in late 2018. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — In late 2018, announced the arrival of her youngest son Marcus and, since then, there has been an endless guessing game about the child’s father, whose identity remains a secret. Two years ago, an alleged copy of Marcus’ birth certificate, with the “name of father” box left blank, started to make rounds. It seemed that Cheung did not want to comment on this and that she and her ’s daddy had already split up before the was born.

Apparently, the 41-year-old actress will continue to keep mum about all her future from now on. Cheung opened up about what she is looking for in a partner, in the latest episode of Chinese variety show Life is Beautiful. She revealed that she can be very picky.

“I don’t like it when someone is too clingy, but I also don’t like it when they’re not clingy enough. Being too good to me won’t do, but not being good to me is unacceptable as well,” she said. Speaking to host Sheren Tang, Cheung hoped to find someone who “truly loves” her. But when the day comes, Cheung is definitely not going to be shouting from the rooftops about it. The actress said that she will never go public with her relationships again, according to 8days.sg.

“Whenever I shared [about my relationships] in the past, I never felt like I received a lot of blessings,” she explained. “The more you share, the more people will find ways to not wish you well.”

- Advertisement -

The identity of Cecilia Cheung’s baby daddy is not known. Picture: Instagram

Tang agreed with Cheung’s decision, saying that “many simple things are often made complicated by the public”.

After the episode was aired, Cheung’s claim about “not receiving any blessings” became a trending topic on Weibo, with netizens spouting both positive and negative opinions on the matter.

“We don’t know about her other exes, but when she first went public with Nicholas Tse, he was still Faye Wong’s boyfriend, so what was there to wish her well about?” scoffed one, while others voiced their support for Cheung and praised her for “daring to love and daring to hate”.

- Advertisement -

She was married to Tse from 2006 to 2012. He is the father of her sons, Lucas and Quintus. She has also been romantically linked to Daniel Chan, Jordan Chan, Edison Chen, and a Caucasian man rumoured to be Marcus’ father./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Mixed bag: PA’s defensive statement denying racism allegations draws both criticism & support

Singapore—The People’s Association (PA) issued a rather belated statement concerning a wedding photo that had been used for a Hari Raya celebration without the couple’s permission, after the woman in the photo aired her views on social media. And while the PA...
View Post
COVID 19

Netizens wonder why Covid cases increase whenever SG-HK travel bubble is mooted

Singapore—If there’s such a thing as an unlucky travel bubble, then maybe the one planned between Singapore and Hong Kong is it. The Ministry of Transport (MOT) announced last Thursday (June 10) that Singapore and Hong Kong would resume discussions on the...
View Post
Featured News

Kumaran Pillai shares racist incident where Indian woman was called ‘black monster’, ‘black girl’

Singapore -- The Progress Singapore Party’s (PSP) Kumaran Pillai shared an incident where an Indian girl wrote that she was called “black monster” in primary school. He added that there are two kinds of racists - an outright one, and one...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent