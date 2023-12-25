SINGAPORE: A woman recently expressed frustration and anger about a girl “going after” her boyfriend. She’s unsure what to do about the situation and seeks advice from online citizens.

She posted her complaint on the NUSWhispers Facebook page: “Would someone be willing to explain to me why some girls are so shameless and disgusting? Going after a taken guy and requesting him on social media knowing he has a girlfriend… sitting beside him during staff dinners and photos like you are trying to stand a chance?” she wrote.

“… this girl’s behaviour is getting on my nerves. I have never met someone like this before, and I am fumbled by the audacity of this person’s behaviour,” she added.

On the other hand, her boyfriend likes attention and “has a hard time saying no”, but he comes clean with her when she asks and “does not lie (sometimes)”.

“I don’t know if my boyfriend is the problem or my overthinking is the problem. And that girl has been snaking around his workplace trying to get something from my boyfriend. What am I supposed to do with her or just let them be?”

“Can someone advise if I should genuinely be concerned about this or just let it go?” she asked netizens for advice.

Here’s what the comments say

Most commenters reading her post suggested she should focus on her studies and not let the situation affect her.

“First of all, if a guy loves you, he will reject other women’s advances. There is no such thing as “has a hard time saying no”. So, stop lying to yourself to feel better. If he doesn’t, well, you are not as important as you think you are… Don’t blame the girl for being shameless. You should be blaming your boyfriend for not rejecting temptation,” one advised.

“Welcome to the real world, honey. Throughout your life, you will encounter all sorts of people who have no scruples and won’t hesitate to get what they want by all means necessary. If your BF wants to be “gotten”, he will; nothing you can do will prevent that,” wrote one.

“The girls around him have no problems. Any girl can outshine you anytime. For you, just focus on your studies. You are still not in any relationship at this point. Youth for ladies is precious. Time is short. Make use of this time to do well in your studies. With good results, looks, and a good career, you will attract better guys,” another wrote.

How to stop worrying about girls going after your boyfriend

It’s not uncommon for women to feel anxious and insecure about their relationships, especially when they perceive other women as a potential threat.

If you’re one of these women, you’re not alone. However, it’s important to understand that your relationship will be better off if it’s built on trust, respect, and communication, and it’s essential to maintain these values to ensure your bond with your partner remains strong.

Here are some tips to help you navigate your concerns about other women going after your boyfriend:

1. Communicate with your partner: If you’re feeling vulnerable, it’s essential to communicate with your partner about your worries. Talk about how you feel and listen to what your partner has to say. It’s possible that your partner has no interest in other women and is committed to your relationship.

2. Trust your partner: Trust is the foundation of any relationship; it can be hard to maintain a healthy connection if you don’t trust your partner. If you have no reason to believe your partner is cheating, you can trust your partner is faithful to you.

3. Focus on your relationship: Instead of worrying about other women, focus on strengthening your relationship with your partner. Spend quality time together, communicate openly and honestly, and work through any issues that arise.

4. Don’t compare yourself to others: Remember that you are unique; comparing yourself to other women will only make you feel worse. Instead of focusing on what other women have, focus on your own qualities and strengths.

5. Practice self-care: Taking care of yourself is crucial to maintaining a healthy relationship. Spend time doing things that make you happy, such as hobbies or self-care activities. When you feel good about yourself, your confidence will shine through.

In conclusion, feeling worried about other women going after your boyfriend is understandable. However, by focusing on your connection with your partner and practising self-care, you can preserve a healthy relationship that can withstand any external pressures throughout.

And what about girls who “dream to be a tai tai”

In other news, a man said he was in a relationship with a woman who, in his words, wrote:

“She dreams to be a tai tai… She recently quit her job and wanted me to support her… on top of that, she expects me to pay for almost everything because she’s ‘not working’”.