Man says woman on dating app asked if his salary was more than $8K for ‘serious relationship or marriage’

SINGAPORE – A man wrote that a woman he matched with on a dating app asked him about his salary right from the get-go.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the woman said she was looking for “a serious relationship with a view to marriage”. When the man responded that it was always good to go into a date with an outcome in mind, the woman then proceeded to ask if he was earning a salary of more than $8,000.

“What is this world coming to? Am I going on a business venture?? Believe majority of the ladies are not like Lady A. It is simply disheartening to see this sort of messages. i think being single is better than this treatment”, the man wrote.

Netizens who commented on the post had mixed opinions. Some said the woman was just looking for someone to check boxes for her, while others felt it was good that she said so from the start and did not waste the man’s time.

Here’s what they said:

Last month, a girlfriend who wrote that there was a power struggle in their relationship took to social media asking if others had shared similar experiences.

In her post, she wrote that they had been in a relationship for a year and a half and felt that he was someone she wanted to live with. “Personally I believe that everyone is imperfect in some way, and that all relationships has its ups and downs in its lifetime. I’ve always been attracted to “drive”, to have someone not just to grow old together, but to “grow” together”, she added.

However, the girlfriend wrote that their relationship was non-traditional, and she drew a salary that was more than twice what he earned.

“Over our period of dating, my partner has been relatively resistant to the growth mindset, happy with the status quo and has constantly voiced that he is happy being a supportive partner & a house husband”, she wrote, adding that she thought it was a huge waste of his potential.

“Till today, he has refused to meet 90% of my close friends even though I had mentioned that it would mean a lot to me (the relationships are extremely important to me and my career). FYI – we have already met each others family and his close friends. Because of this, I often feel sad not having the support I really need. He also constantly makes it a point for me to feel small. He would nitpick on my mistakes, making sure I paid for it by doing the same thing against me in days/months/years later just to proof a point that I was wrong”, she added.

In her post, she added that he often saw her as a villain in their relationship. He also accused her of “trapping him into applying for a BTO for the sake of me wanting to own a home when it was really for his sake (income ceiling issues)”.

Despite this, she added that he treated her well and made her happy. She felt her partner would act out because of his “financial inferiority” but hoped he knew that she considered him her equal.

