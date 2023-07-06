Man says his sister is dating a guy who proposed to her with a diamond smaller than 0.2 carat, makes her pay for their dates

SINGAPORE: A man took to social media asking others for suggestions on how to get rid of his sister’s jerk boyfriend.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the man said that his 22-year-old sister was dating a guy who was “26, an old repeat student and jobless”.

“Before my sister starts her job in another country, he proposed to her with a measly tiny diamond ring. The diamond is so small I think it’s not even 0.2 carat”, the man said. He shared that he told his sister not to accept the proposal and to start her job without him. He wrote that he often saw his sister crying while on the phone, so he knew the couple had frequent fights.

The man continued: “He always accuse her of cheating when she’s just home with me. He also have been making my sister pay when out on dates and have been trying to make my sister give him money when they go out. He’s also extremely rude to me when he shows up at our place. I hate him so much and I can’t wait for my sister to get rid of him”.

Here’s what netizens who commented on the post said:

