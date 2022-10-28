Relationships 33yo guy with girlfriend for 3 years pays for her meals, dates,...

33yo guy with girlfriend for 3 years pays for her meals, dates, transport to work, even her school fees; yet she berates him for being useless

Photo: wavebreakmedia_micro/ Freepik (for illustration purposes only)

All the while, she berates me for being useless, bad at my job, and bad at my life", he wrote.

By Obbana Rajah
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
- Advertisement -

A 33-year-old man who felt that he was stuck in an awful relationship and just wanted a place to rant took to social media to complain about his situation.

In an anonymous Facebook post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the man wrote that he had been with his girlfriend for three years. He added that over the years, his girlfriend’s sense of entitlement has grown and her independence dipped.

“For the past three years, I have been paying for everything. Meals (regardless of price range), dates (movie tickets, entrance fees and whatnot), her Grab/Taxi to work, gifts (I’ve bought high ticket items such as phones), and even school fees. It is easy to say that I have been paying for 80% of the entire time that we are together. All the while, she berates me for being useless, bad at my job, and bad at my life”, he wrote.

He added that he had to give up all of his hobbies because he was not able to afford them after spending everything on her. Even if he had the money, the man wrote, he would not have any time for himself or his hobbies. Since the time his relationship started, he wrote that he had stopped meeting all of his friends because of lack of time.

“Even if I am out with my friends, she would never stop calling or texting me. She expects every single moment of my time to be spent with her. She constantly screens my phone as she forbids me to have any contact with females, even for work related stuff”, the man wrote.

He added that his girlfriend did not see how she was wrong in any way and said that he really wanted to leave the relationship but found it very difficult to end things. “I don’t know what I should do. I am drinking daily just to get some peace. I’ve went for counselling but that didn’t help much too. I had been suicidal as well. I just want to start my life anew”, the man wrote.

Netizens who commented on the man’s post added that he should put a stop to the relationship for his own good. Some also pointed out that he was as bad for her as she was for him. They added that he too encouraged and enabled his girlfriend’s bad behaviours without stopping her.

Here’s what they said:

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Read More

Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, Oct 28

Maid takes employer’s clothes without permission, and posts photos of herself wearing them online   There is no excuse for taking advantage of anyone, and doing so can get someone into serious trouble, especially when it’s their own boss they’re messing...
Read more
Relationships

33yo guy with girlfriend for 3 years pays for her meals, dates, transport to work, even her school fees; yet she berates him for...

A 33-year-old man who felt that he was stuck in an awful relationship and just wanted a place to rant took to social media...
Read more
Home News

Jamus Lim shares photo-video slideshow of Anchorvale hiking tour to Jeju, hopes friendship born during the trip will remain strong

 "Our time on earth is frequently about the connections we make," wrote Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim as he shared photos and short video...
Read more
Celebrity

BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ — 1st K-Pop Music Video in 2022 to hit 400 million views on YouTube!

Korean girl group BLACKPINK’s music video for the pre-release single Pink Venom has hit another milestone on YouTube. The music video surpassed 400 million views on...
Read more
Sportsry

Is Qatar growing resentful of hosting World Cup after continuous attacks & criticism from human rights activists?

On Dec 10, the whole of Qatar, and perhaps the Arab world, was standing and applauding the right to host the 2022 FIFA World...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, Oct 28

Maid takes employer’s clothes without permission, and posts photos of herself wearing them online   There is no excuse for taking...
Read more
Relationships

33yo guy with girlfriend for 3 years pays for her meals, dates, transport to work, even her school fees; yet she berates him for...

A 33-year-old man who felt that he was stuck in an awful relationship and just wanted a place to...
Read more
Home News

Jamus Lim shares photo-video slideshow of Anchorvale hiking tour to Jeju, hopes friendship born during the trip will remain strong

 "Our time on earth is frequently about the connections we make," wrote Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim as he...
Read more
Celebrity

BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ — 1st K-Pop Music Video in 2022 to hit 400 million views on YouTube!

Korean girl group BLACKPINK’s music video for the pre-release single Pink Venom has hit another milestone on YouTube. The music video...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore