Help, whenever we go out, my girlfriend prefers to sit next to our guy friend instead of me

Photo: freepik/prostooleh (for illustration purposes only)

"We fought over this and again she uses the same reason," he said.

By Obbana Rajah
A boyfriend who found that whenever they went out together, his girlfriend preferred to sit next to their guy friend instead of him, took to social media to complain about the issue.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the boyfriend wrote that when he took his girlfriend out for a meal two months ago, she asked their good friend to join them.

“She decided to sit at the end, leaving the guy friend sitting in the middle of us. As they were talking throughout the meal, I felt left out. We fought over this but her reason was that she was already there, so she just sat down and never thought this will caused any discomfort”, the boyfriend wrote.

The issue stood out to him when recently the three of them attended a seminar together and the same thing happened. He said that he felt very lousy throughout the day. “We fought over this and again she uses the same reason which I told her it’s a matter of choice and not default”, he added.

He wrote that he thought most women would prefer to sit next to their partners in any situation, and felt that his girlfriend’s behaviour was strange. He asked others for opinions on his girlfriend’s thought process.

Netizens who commented on the post were divided. Some agreed with her and added that he was being childish. Others felt that he should invite a female friend out with them the next time and behave as his girlfriend was behaving, for her to understand how he felt.

Here’s what they said:

