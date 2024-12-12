SINGAPORE: A new study led by researchers from the Institute for Human Development and Potential under the Agency for Science, Technology and Research reveals that improving sleep problems among preschool-aged children, especially those with a tendency to stay up late, may help reduce emotional and behavioural difficulties when they transition to primary school.

As part of the Singapore Healthy Growth Tracking Study, the research followed nearly 400 children aged four and a half to six years old, examining the connection between their chronotypes—whether they are morning or night-oriented—and their sleep patterns.

The findings suggest a concerning link between late bedtimes and various sleep difficulties in young children, with “night owls” facing challenges such as difficulty falling asleep, restless sleep, and frequent nighttime awakenings.

These sleep disturbances, according to the study, can have long-lasting effects.

Children who struggle with sleep during their preschool years may experience difficulties in emotional regulation, which can contribute to increased anxiety, depressive symptoms, and attention and behavioural issues when they enter primary school.

The impact of these issues can hinder a child’s social and emotional development, further complicating their adjustment to the school environment.

The researchers emphasize the importance of early intervention to address sleep difficulties, highlighting that managing these problems in preschool-aged children could prevent or reduce the severity of emotional and behavioural challenges as they grow older.

This research underscores the need for parents and caregivers to recognize the significance of healthy sleep habits and the potential long-term benefits of improving sleep in young children.

By doing so, they may help pave the way for a smoother transition to school and better overall emotional well-being.