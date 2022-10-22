27-year-old man dating 34-year-old woman lied to her about his age, asks if he should reveal his real age now since they’re officially together

- Advertisement -

The old adage that age is just a number may apply to some, but certainly not to the 27-year-old man who lied about his age to snag a 34-year-old woman.

The man wrote in an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers that he had known his girlfriend for about six months, with them being together for four of them.

He added: “Here’s the thing, I didn’t told her my real age in the beginning as I’m afraid that she wouldn’t wanna date me because I’m younger than her and hence I told her I’m 30”. His dilemma was whether he should reveal his age or just keep mum about it until the end.

“What should I do??? I really love her and want this relationship with her”, he added.

Netizens seemed to be amused by the guy’s post but ultimately advised him to tell his girlfriend the truth. Others also added that he should not have lied about his age, to begin with.

Here’s what they said:

