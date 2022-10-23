Relationships Husband says his wife's colleague been harassing her for 2 years, texts...

Husband says his wife's colleague been harassing her for 2 years, texts her 'love u, I love your scent' etc., but netizens ask what his wife replied

Photo: Freepik/lookstudio (for illustration purposes only)

Netizens who commented on the post asked why the issue was allowed to go on for two years. Something seems off somewhere...

By Obbana Rajah
A husband whose wife was being harassed at work, took to social media asking what he should do about the situation.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page, the husband wrote that his wife’s married colleague was harassing her. The husband wrote that he discovered the matter when looking through his wife’s phone for another message. He added that the IT staff member was sending his wife “messages like “love u”, “I want to hug you”, ”I want to pinch your cheeks”, “I love your scent””.

“This married man who has 2 kids has the cheek to continuously send this to my wife for over the period of 2 years. He helps my wife a lot on IT matters but through that sends these disgusting messages. This abuse of position really makes me sick”, the husband wrote.

While he added that he had all of their past conversations as proof, he asked if he should let the matter go or pursue it.

Netizens who commented on the post asked why the issue was allowed to go on for two years. Others also asked how the man’s wife responded when she received the messages from her colleague.

Here’s what they said:

