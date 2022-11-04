Girlfriend says she can’t help but compare her current boyfriend with her ex-boyfriend, says her ex gave her more attention

- Advertisement -

A girlfriend who broke up 9 months ago and found herself in another relationship wrote that she could not help but compare her current boyfriend with her ex-boyfriend.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the girlfriend wrote that she met her current boyfriend four months after breaking up with her ex-boyfriend.

In her post, she shared four main points as to why the two guys were different, all of which were more favourable towards her ex-boyfriend.

In her first point, the woman wrote that when she stayed over at her boyfriend’s house, and they happened to fall asleep, her boyfriend “always woke up angry and kept saying he’s tired” when she asked him to send her back home.

“I’ve tried to not go over to this place to avoid this kind of situation but then he’ll say we dont really have time for each other and this is the only time. He make time for me but I keep finding excuses to not meet him, even if not to his place when I ask him to go out riding all he’ll tell me very far, lazy, he’s tired then if not tell me dunno where to go”, she wrote.

However, she added that her ex-boyfriend always had a plan, even when he did not. When she was at her ex-boyfriend’s house and had to go home, he would immediately get up and send her back home without any complaints.

When she spoke to both her boyfriends about children, her current boyfriend immediately cut her off and said that his salary alone was not enough to support the family. Though she expressed that she wanted to work to earn her keep, she kept quiet. Her ex-boyfriend was very different and told her that she did not need to work. “He’ll tell me in future I don’t have to work, he’ll wants me to accompany our baby until she’s way older. He told me that he don’t want me to work then go home still need to take care of her. He don’t want me to be so tired”, she wrote.

On another point, the woman wrote that her current boyfriend would always listen to music in the car, even for short rides, whereas she would always talk to her ex-boyfriend who would reply to her with gentleness.

“I’ve got nothing to talk to with my bf. I wanna share my work things with him but on a second thoughts I just kept silence. Cause everytime I share something he’ll be doing something, focus wasn’t on me”, she wrote, adding that she had lots to share with her boyfriend and that they gave their full attention to each other.

After writing out her points, the girlfriend wrote: “I’m seriously thinking is my bf now a rebound or is it cause I haven’t completely move on. Isn’t that the same haha. But I really want to settle down, I’m lazy to meet new people whoever. Sometimes I’m wondering, if not just suck it up. Who knows maybe in future I’ll end up loving my bf alot more? And we’ll be happy?”.

Netizens who commented on her post told her not to compare the two men and said that she should not have entered into a new relationship if she was not over the previous one.

Here’s what they said:

