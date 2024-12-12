KOREA: As reported by Allkpop, Hoshi (Kwon Soon Young), a member of SEVENTEEN, generously donated 100 million KRW (approximately 70,000 USD) through the Northern Division of the Gyeonggi Community Chest of Korea, also known as Gyeonggi Northern Love Fruit. The contribution will support the construction of educational infrastructure at the Luang Prabang Orphanage School in Laos.

A donation ceremony took place on Nov 4 at the school. Representing Hoshi, his parents attended the ceremony alongside Yom Ki Tak, director of the Korea-Laos Education and Culture Center. Officials from the Luang Prabang education and cooperation offices were also present, along with the school principal, staff, and about 100 students. Students sang the Korean children’s song “Spring in My Hometown” and performed a traditional Laotian dance as a way to show their appreciation.

Providing a safer and sanitary environment

Hoshi’s donation is funding new classrooms and improved living facilities, including the construction of a girls’ dormitory and kitchen. These enhancements aim to provide a safer and more sanitary environment for over 500 underprivileged students who previously struggled with outdated infrastructure.

The upgraded classrooms will serve as spaces for learning Korean, English, and computer skills, helping students advance academically and prepare for future education and job opportunities.

Reflecting on his contribution, Hoshi stated, “I wanted to support children so they can grow up healthy and happy. I’ll continue to give back with gratitude to those who show me love and work to help people in challenging circumstances.”

Meaningful difference in the lives of disadvantaged youth

This initiative demonstrates Hoshi’s commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of disadvantaged youth, enabling them to pursue a brighter future.

Hoshi, whose real name is Kwon Soon Young, is a talented South Korean singer, dancer, and choreographer, best known as a member of the popular boy group SEVENTEEN. On June 15, 1996, he was born in Namyangju, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea.

Hoshi is a multi-talented artist who excels in various areas. He is in charge of SEVENTEEN’s performance squad, which is renowned for its strong and well-coordinated dance performances.