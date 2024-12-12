SINGAPORE: A Dec 12 (Thursday) report from Bloomberg says that the purchase of mansions in Singapore has increasingly grown to be less transparent, with the wealthy individuals buying these homes choosing not to disclose their identities or other details of the transactions.

The report says that thus far in 2024, there has been at least $1.1 billion worth of transactions of Good Class Bungalows (GCBs), each of which cost tens of millions of dollars.

Many consider a GCB as one of the hallmarks of wealth and luxury in Singapore, given that only five per cent of people in Singapore own landed properties.

There are three ways that the well-heeled have kept their purchases of mansions private:

First, the transactions can be kept private by not having property caveats, which Bloomberg says almost half the deals did. These are the legal filings that make transactions widely known. Not having a property caveat means the transaction does not appear in an Urban Redevelopment Authority database and is, therefore, more difficult to track.

Second, there are more wealthy people who buy GCBs through shell companies or trusts, which do not require them to disclose their identities.

Third, some of those who are buying GCBs have brokers sign non-disclosure agreements disallowing them from revealing details of the transaction, including the buyers’ identities.

With only a few citizens and foreigners allowed by the government to buy GCBs, whose prices have surged, questions have arisen about whether the transactions should be more transparent, especially in space-scarce Singapore.

Bloomberg added that the issue is a sensitive one for Singaporeans, especially with wealthy foreigners buying properties at such high prices.

This is even more so in the wake of the $3 billion money laundering scandal which brought to light that some China-born Singapore residents were renting mansions for as much as $150,000 monthly.

There are only about 2,800 GCBs in Singapore. Two factors mark GCBs, which are size and location. GCBs are said to have a land size of more than 1,400 sqm and can only be found in the 39 designated enclaves in prime residential areas near Singapore’s city centre.

Bloomberg said that from 2019 to 2024, the median sale price of these mansions almost doubled to $36 million.

This year, there have been a number of high-profile sales of GCBs.

In April, Grace Wee Jingsi, the youngest child of UOB CEO Wee Ee Cheong, purchased a GCB at Ford Avenue worth $39.5 million, while Ma Liqian, the wife of tech billionaire Forrest Li, bought one on Gallop Road for $42.5 million.

In the same month, Xiang Yangyang, the daughter of Xiang Guangda, the prominent figure behind Tsingshan Holding Group Co, acquired a GCB at Bin Tong Park for $84 million. /TISG

