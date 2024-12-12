KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA: Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) is set to add a fourth runway and several new terminals to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in Sepang, Selangor. The proposal is part of a long-term solution to handle the growing number of passengers, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

According to Malay Mail, he explained in a written reply to a parliamentary question that the plan includes expanding KLIA T1’s capacity from 30 million passengers per year to 59 million and increasing KLIA T2’s capacity from 45 million to 67 million. The proposal also includes “consideration” of a fourth runway and a new Terminal 3 (T3) in the future.

The transport minister’s comments were in response to Bukit Bintang MP Fong Kui Lun, who asked about the government’s short and long-term plans to meet the increasing demand from air travellers at Malaysia’s main gateway.

Short-term measures included self-check-in kiosks and an additional 20 immigration autogates, said Mr Loke. The long-term plans included the development of a Private Premium Terminal, which will offer a premium service for passengers willing to pay for “service premium status” at the airport.

Mr Loke noted, “This terminal will be equipped with easy immigration and customs check-in and can accommodate up to 100 users at a time. This project is still in the planning stage and is expected to start in the year 2025.”

MAHB also plans to build a Haj and Umrah Terminal with a capacity of five million passengers annually. It will be for Muslim pilgrims travelling to Saudi Arabia.

The minister said that with the construction of the new terminal, immigration inspection by the Saudi Arabian government would be carried out at KLIA through a pre-clearance system. This would save passengers time and money by reducing waiting times at airports, including King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

However, he added that the proposal could be carried out by Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) only if it receives approval from the Saudi Arabian government to provide the pre-clearance facility. /TISG

Read also: Kuala Lumpur International Airport surpasses Singapore’s Changi Airport in getting ranked 4th most Instagrammable Airport in the world

Featured image by Depositphotos